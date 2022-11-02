Most Expensive Movie Cars Ever Sold

Flashy cars, high speed chases, and ice-cold getaway drivers are all staples of Hollywood blockbusters. It’s hard to imagine characters like Batman, James Bond, or Bo “The Bandit” Darville without their signature vehicles. Some of the most iconic movie cars almost transcend being mere vehicles and become characters in their own right. Other times, as in “The Love Bug,” the car quite literally takes on human characteristics and has a mind of its own.

Not surprisingly, some of the most iconic movie cars come up for sale from time to time, and also not surprisingly, they sometimes sell for a lot of money – in the millions in some cases.

To compile a list of the movie cars that sold for the highest prices, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Movie Car Report, published by Confused.com, an insurance comparison company that sometimes analyzes data around various lifestyle and entertainment topics.

Most of the top-selling cars come from movies in which automobiles are central to the story. Some, like “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” and “Baby Driver,” are about daring crooks using their unique rides to commit crimes. “Le Mans” and “Red Line 7000” follow drivers on racetracks, while “Need for Speed” and “The Fast and the Furious” delve into the world of street racing. (These are the best car movies of all time.)

There are also a few films on this list, like “The Gay Divorcee” and “La Fortuna di Essere Donna,” that aren’t centered on cars per se, but that feature memorable vehicles that prove to be of considerable value to buyers.

What influences the price of these vehicles? Movie memorabilia can go for enormous sums in auctions, even if the items don’t have much value otherwise. The small statue of a bird from “The Maltese Falcon” sold for nearly $4.1 million in 2013. The costume worn by the Cowardly Lion in the “Wizard of Oz” went for $3.1 million.

In the case of these cars, they do have significant inherent value, which was only increased by their appearances on the silver screen.

Click here to see the movie cars that sold for the highest prices

Many of the most expensive vehicles on this list would still be extremely valuable even without movie credits. For instance, the 1956 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta Scaglietti from “The Love Bug” and the Ferrari 375 MM Berlinetta featured in “La Fortuna di Essere Donna” are both extremely rare, as only a handful of each were ever made. (These are the world’s greatest classic cars.)

Not all of the most expensive vehicles are that rare, but most are at least 50 years old and still prized by car and movie enthusiasts. On the other hand, some of the models here, like the Subaru Impreza from “Baby Driver” and the Ford Mustang from “Need for Speed,” are still in production and fairly easy to find.