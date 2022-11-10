31 Billion-Dollar Weapons the US Military Will Invest in Next Year

Tensions between the U.S. and its geopolitical rivals have been ratcheting up in recent years. Negotiations with Iran over its nuclear enrichment program have stalled. China’s continued military buildup is of a size and scope not seen since World War II, raising concerns over its designs on Taiwan. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has sunk U.S.-Russia relations to a post-Cold War low.

Whether or not some level of de-escalation is achievable in 2023 remains to be seen, though reasons for optimism appear scarce. In anticipation of potential future threats and challenges, the Department of Defense laid out $276 billion in planned spending on weapons systems alone for the coming fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1, 2022 and ends Sept. 30, 2023.

According to the DoD, the investment will ensure “that U.S. military forces have a tactical combat advantage over any adversary in any environmental situation.”

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the DoD’s Fiscal 2023 Budget Request to identify the weapons the U.S. military is investing the most in for the coming year. Each of the weapon systems on this has a planned investment of over $1 billion in FY 2023. These systems include aircraft, surface naval vessels, submarines, missile defense systems, and nuclear weapons.

Many of these weapons are intended for use by multiple branches of service. Of the individual branches of the military, the Navy would receive the largest share of weapons spending, a total of $32.1 billion, much of which earmarked for aircraft and nuclear-powered vessels. Over 20% of all naval weapons spending in 2023 is designated for procurement and development of Virginia class attack submarines alone. (Here is a look at the U.S. Navy’s newest ships and submarines.)

The Air Force will receive the second highest amount of weapons investment, at $20.1 billion. Just over 25% of that funding is earmarked for the continued engineering and manufacturing of the B-21 Raider, a long-range stealth bomber that can carry both conventional and nuclear payloads. (Here is a look at the bombs and missiles used by the U.S. military.)

