U.S. Republicans Struggle to Unite as Crypto Week Falters, Plus the Most Popular Republicans in Recent History

The Republican Party has been around in some capacity since 1854. The movement was formed as an anti-slavery party. During their first convention that year, Republicans ran on a platform that opposed the expansion of slavery into new territories. Since that time, many Republican Governors, Presidents, Senators, and Representatives have won elections and represented their states and the American people. Many politicians have been part of the party, but which are the most loved at this time? To answer that, we’re looking at the most popular Republicans in the United States.
Over the last several decades, there have been many famous faces and rising stars that have come out of the Republican Party to varying levels of success. Some of the most popular Republicans in the U.S. have become presidents, including President Donald Trump and President George W. Bush. Many former state Governors also made the list, including Mike Huckabee, Nikki Haley, and Rick Scott. Many beloved Republican politicians are currently serving in an official capacity, including Senator Mitt Romney, Senator Ted Cruz, and U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger.
To create this rundown of the most popular Republicans in the U.S., 24/7 Tempo consulted a current ranking available on YouGov.com. The site polled people from all walks of life to create their comprehensive list. Ranking is accurate as of April 2, 2024. We’ve listed the top 25 based on popularity. According to the site, “popularity” is defined as the percentage of people who have a positive opinion of a Republican. Keep in mind that this list is current as of the time of this writing and may change over time. We hope your favorite Republican made the list. To get a deeper dive into the gubernatorial side of things, check out our list of all 26 Republican Governors, ranked by popularity.
25. Dan Quayle
- Popularity: 31%
- Known For: Former Vice President Under President George H. W. Bush, Former U.S. Senator and Member of the House of Representatives
24. Nikki Haley
- Popularity: 31%
- Known For: Former Governor of South Carolina, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, and Former Presidential candidate
23. Kevin McCarthy
- Popularity: 32%
- Known For: Former U.S. Representative from California and Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
22. Mitt Romney
- Popularity: 32%
- Known For: Current U.S. Junior Senator of Utah and Former Presidential Candidate and Former Governor of Massachusetts
21. Rick Scott
- Popularity: 32%
- Known For: Current U.S. Senator from Florida and Former Governor of Floria
20. Dick Cheney
- Popularity: 32%
- Known For: Former Vice President Under George W. Bush, Former Secretary of Defense, and Former Member of the House of Representatives
19. Marco Rubio
- Popularity: 33%
- Known For: Current U.S. Senator from Florida, Former Speaker of the House, Former Presidential Candidate
18. Mike Pence
- Popularity: 33%
- Known For: Former Vice President Under President Donald Trump, Former Governor of Indiana, Former Member of the House of Representatives from Indiana
17. Adam Kinzinger
- Popularity: 34%
- Known For: Current Member of U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois, Former Member of the Jan. 6 committee
16. Newt Gingrich
- Popularity: 34%
- Known For: Former Member of House of Representatives from Georgia, Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
15. Greg Abbott
- Popularity: 34%
- Known For: Current Governor of Texas, Former Attorney General of Texas, Former Member of the Texas Supreme Court
14. Steve Scalise
- Popularity: 34%
- Known For: Current Member of the House of Representatives from Louisiana and Former Senator from Louisiana
13. Mike Huckabee
- Popularity: 35%
- Known For: Former Governor of Arkansas, Former Presidential Candidate
12. Ted Cruz
- Popularity: 35%
- Known For: Current Senator from Texas
11. Rand Paul
- Popularity: 35%
- Known For: Current Senator from Kentucky, Former Presidential Candidate
10. Elizabeth Dole
- Popularity: 36%
- Known For: Former Senator from North Carolina, Former President of the American Red Cross
9. Bob Dole
- Popularity: 36%
- Known For: Former Senator from Kansas, Former Majority Leader of the United States Senate, Former Presidential Candidate
8. Tim Scott
- Popularity: 37%
- Known For: Current Junior Senator from South Carolina, Former Member of U.S. House of Representatives, Former Presidential Candidate
7. Sarah Palin
- Popularity: 37%
- Known For: Former Governor of Alaska, Former Mayor, Former Vice President Candidate
6. Ron DeSantis
- Popularity: 38%
- Known For: Current Governor of Florida, Former Member of U.S. House of Representatives from Florida
5. Henry Kissinger
- Popularity: 40%
- Known For: Former American Diplomat, Former U.S. Secretary of State, Former National Security Advisor
4. George W. Bush
- Popularity: 41%
- Known For: 43rd President of the United States, Former Governor of Texas
3. Donald Trump
- Popularity: 41%
- Known For: 45th President of the United States and Businessman
2. Ben Carson
- Popularity: 42%
- Known For: Retired Neurosurgeon and Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Popularity: 60%
- Known For: Actor and Former Governor of California
