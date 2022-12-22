The Most Popular Cat and Dog Names in America This Year

We’ve certainly come a long way from “Spot” and “Fido.” When it comes to naming a pet dog or cat, the possibilities are literally endless, and new pet owners aren’t afraid to get creative. But that doesn’t mean that some pet names aren’t more popular than others.

Choosing the right name for your pet can be a much more daunting task than it might appear. The pet needs to be able to easily recognize the name, and pets usually respond better to being called names with no more one or two syllables.

The name also needs to be easy to pronounce and socially acceptable for you to shout at the dog park, and it shouldn’t sound too much like a command – It’s probably not a good idea to name your dog Fletch if you’re also planning on teaching it to fetch, for example. (These are the most popular dog breeds of the year.)

If you’re looking for inspiration on what to name your pet, there are some useful strategies. One, you can consult a baby name book and choose a name just like you would for a child. Two, you can observe the pet and see if its personality suggests any obvious choices. Three, you can choose a popular name from the breed’s place of origin, like Gaston for a French bulldog. Or you can choose a name that you like from your favorite book or movie – maybe even borrowing the name of one of the most iconic pets in movie history.

To determine the 10 most popular cat and dog names in 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study done by Trupanion, a medical insurance company for cats and dogs. Trupanion scanned its database of more than 800,000 pets to find the names most often given to those animals by their owners. Don’t be surprised to learn that the same name was the most popular for both dogs and cats.