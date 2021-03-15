America's Fastest-Growing First Names

Nearly 3.5 million babies were born in the United States in 2019. Many of these babies were given names that have been among the most popular in the country for a decade, like Olivia and Liam. Others were given names that have more recently become trendy.

24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Social Security Administration to determine which boy and girl names are skyrocketing in popularity. We only looked at the 200 most popular boy and girl names in 2019. We ranked the names based on the change in popularity from 2015 through 2019.

Some of the names that are rising in popularity the most were given to fewer than 1,000 babies just five years ago. These include the baby girl name Alaia and baby boy name Theo. As of 2019, some of the fastest-growing first names have more than doubled — and in some cases more than tripled — in usage.

The influence of celebrities on naming trends is noticeable. Some of the fastest-growing names have been selected by celebrities for their children in the past few years. For example, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith named their daughter Willow, a name that is in the top 20 of the fastest-growing girls names in the U.S. Willow is also the name of Pink’s daughter.

The name Willow was the 46th most popular baby name as of 2019, up from 111th in 2015.

To identify America’s fastest growing first names, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the change in popularity of boy and girl names from 2015 and 2019. We only considered names in the top 200 most popular names in 2019 for boys and girls respectively. All data was obtained from the Social Security Administration, which publishes data for names with five or more occurrences. We did not account for similar spellings of same-sounding names.