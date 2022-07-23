Best and Worst Things About Owning a Jeep

From its legendary beginning as a World War II transport, Jeeps have been a fixture on U.S. roads ever since. The Jeep’s four-wheel drive makes it capable of handling varied weather conditions or terrain. Drivers also like the vehicle’s distinctive look.

FCA US, formerly Chrysler, is the North American arm of Stellantis. The Auburn Hills, Michigan, company manufactures Jeeps, along with Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo brands.

The company reported that year-over-year Jeep sales rose 1% in 2021, led by the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Gladiator. Grand Cheorkee sales soared 26% year over year, the best year for the model since 2000. Meanwhile, sales of Jeep Gladiator increased 16% in 2021 to 89,712. Sales of another popular model, the Jeep Wrangler, rose 2% to 204,610 vehicles sold last year. (These are the most popular cars in the world.)

With drivers increasingly favoring SUVs, it’s not hard to see why Jeeps are so popular. The models are equally adept at traversing city streets as they are rugged, off-the-beaten path roads. But as with any vehicle, Jeeps have their pluses and minuses. (Still, chances are Jeeps won’t be among the 18 most famous car brands that no longer exist.)

To determine the best and worst things about owning a Jeep, 24/7 Wall St. compared Jeep attributes with those of various other vehicles using data and information from automotive media outlets such as J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, and iSeeCars.

Jeeps get high marks for durability and easy repairs. The resale value is also pretty good. On the other hand, the vehicles can be pricey, and you’ll pay more to fill your tank – a key concern with rising gas prices.

