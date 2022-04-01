25 Most Iconic Pets in Movie History

Americans love pets and movies, so what could be better than movies with pets? There have been a lot of them and 24/7 Tempo has identified the most iconic ones by reviewing some of the most popular pet movies as well as films in which pets play a featured role on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon

Our list is a real Noah’s Ark. There are dogs – lots of them, the majority by far – and a few cats, but also an owl, a parrot, a fish, and other creatures. (See the official pets and animals of every state.)

The oldest movie on our list is “The Thin Man,” a comic mystery from 1934, based on a novel by Dashiell Hammett and starring Myrna Loy and William Powell as a hard-drinking rich couple who solve crimes with the occasional help of a Wire Fox Terrier names Asta. The next oldest is “Bringing Up Baby,” a 1938 screwball comedy about a paleontologist, played by Cary Grant, an heiress, played by Katharine Hepburn, and a leopard called Baby. (As it happens, the dog who plays Asta – real name Skippy – takes on the role of a dog named George in the Grant/Hepburn movie.)

The classic “Wizard of Oz” was released in 1939. The central character Dorothy Gale, played by Judy Garland, is accompanied on her adventures by a dog named Toto, played by a female brindle Cairn Terrier (some sources say Yorkshire Terrier) named Terry. (These are the most famous dogs of all time.)

If you like pigs you’re in luck because there are a couple of them on our list. Who could forget Wilbur from “Charlotte’s Web”? There’s also “Babe,” about a lovable piglet. It was a critical and commercial success, making close to $250 million at the box office.

And bird-lovers will appreciate the presence here of Cap’n Flint, the parrot in the 1950 version of “Treasure Island,” and Hedwig, Harry Potter’s pet snowy owl.