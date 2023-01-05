Every Diamond-Certified Studio Album Ever Released

Having an album diamond-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America is an accolade many artists would love to have. It is the highest honor in music when it comes to sales, awarded to albums that have sold at least 10 million equivalent units, including physical albums, streams, and downloads. (These are the artists who have sold the most songs online.)

To determine all studio albums that have achieved diamond certification, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on certified U.S. album sales from the RIAA. Albums were ranked based on certified U.S. sales as of December 2022. Data on Billboard 200 chart performance is current through the week of December 24, 2022.

The final list contains a whopping 92 albums, dating back to 1957, when Elvis Presley released “Elvis’ Christmas Album.” (And these the most popular songs of his career.)

Of the nearly 100 albums on the list, 27 are by women or female-fronted bands such as No Doubt, Fleetwood Mac, and The Chicks.

Aside from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” which is famously known as the best-selling album ever released, the top 20 comprises mostly rock albums, with the occasional exceptions of albums by country legends Garth Brooks and Shania Twain. (These are the greatest country music stars of all time.)

