America's Favorite Organic Foods That Aren't Fresh Fruits or Vegetables

American consumers have been buying more organic foods than ever before. From 2009 to 2019, organic food sales grew 9%, outpacing conventional food sales, which grew only 3% during that period. And in 2020, the organic food sector reached a new high, growing by 13%, with sales totaling $61.9 billion.

Some of the main factors driving consumer choices toward organics are concerns about the environmental effects of conventional farming – which often utilizes harmful chemical fertilizers and pesticides – as well as increases in health consciousness. While some studies have questioned whether there’s any nutritional difference between organic and conventional foods, many consumers stand behind the belief that organic is the healthier option. (These are the best foods to reduce your risk of cancer, according to science.)

Produce is by far the most commonly bought organic food in the U.S. A survey by Consumer Reports found that of the people who buy some organic groceries, 62 percent purchase organic fruits and vegetables. (Certain fruits and vegetables can contain much higher levels of pesticide residue. These are the most contaminated foods you can buy at the grocery store.)

However, a wide range of organic foodstuffs other than produce fills grocery shelves these days. To compile a list of the types of organic food other than fresh fruit and vegetables consumed the most in the U.S., 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by data site Statista. Statista calculated how many Americans buy these items using data from the U.S. Census and Simmons National Consumer Survey.

Click here to see America’s favorite organic foods that aren’t fruits or vegetables

Aside from produce, meat and poultry are the most popular organic foods, followed by yogurt, bread, juice, and cheese. Nearly 36 million American consumers purchase some organic meat or poultry, while over 16 million purchase organic cheese. Pet food and baby food round out the bottom of the list, with over 5.7 million consumers choosing organic versions of these products.