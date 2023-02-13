'Seinfeld' Is the Most Loved TV Show Ever Set in New York

Of the thousands of TV series that have been aired since televisions went into homes in the 1950s, some of the most memorable have been set in New York City. “I Love Lucy,” which ran from 1951 to 1957, is a small-screen comedy legend.

“Sex and the City” aired from 1997 until 2004, and was so popular that it was later turned into two movies and spawned both a prequel and a sequel series. Among the many other examples are “Girls,” “Friends,” “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Mad Men.”

Of all the many NYC-based shows, however, the one that is ranked highest by views is “Seinfeld” which ran on NBC from 1989 to 1998. (See the best TV show released the year you were born.)

Based on characters who lived on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the 180-show series was created by Jerry Seinfeld and veteran comedian Larry David. (David’s own series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has been on HBO since 2000.) Seinfeld plays himself and most of the show revolves around him and three friends – George Costanza, former girlfriend Elaine Benes, and neighbor Cosmo Kramer. The BBC called it a “show about nothing,” referring to how little happens outside the small circle of characters.

Seinfeld was wildly successful financially, and it topped the Nielsen ratings more than once.

After the show’s ninth season, Jerry Seinfeld turned down financial deals to keep the show on the air. He walked away from the show rich. According to Forbes, in just one year, he made $267 million because of the huge success of the series.

Here’s a look at all the best TV shows set in New York City.