Best HBO Series of All Time

HBO dominated the 2022 Emmy Awards, and it looks set to do so again this year, with dozens of nominations for such shows as “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Barry,” “Love & Death,” “Reality,” “Somebody Somewhere,” “House of the Dragon,” among others. “Succession” alone was nominated for 25 awards – 14 of them in the acting category, a new record.

The oldest continuously operating cable channel in America, HBO, along with its subscription streaming platform, HBO Max – recently rebranded simply “Max” – has produced or acquired an immense number of series, both limited and long-running, over the last few decades. These include comedies, dramas, fantasy vehicles, semi-reality shows, and more – as well as a number that mesh two or more of these genres into one. Many of these shows are landmarks, widely considered to be among the best TV shows ever broadcast – or streamed. (Here’s a ranking of the best TV seasons released in 2022.)

To determine the best HBO shows of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience ratings for original HBO productions from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. Dats is current as of July 2022. In the case of tied ratings, the show with more user votes was placed higher. Cast data comes from IMDb.

Freed from the strictures of broadcast TV, HBO programming helped usher in an era of darker, grittier, sometimes sexier shows, as the premium cable channel could air more adult content than other broadcasters. This not only gained it an increasing audience share, but inspired and enabled other channels and platforms to expand their own dramatic and stylistic possibilities.

Among the most noteworthy HBO series, slightly older entries like “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Six Feet Under,” and “Treme” have earned reputations as truly groundbreaking shows, often with cultural impact far beyond the screen. (These are the 15 best episodes of “The Sopranos.”)

Newer series that are still running, such as the aforementioned “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” and “Barry,” have become almost-instant cult classics, winning not just awards and critical praise but also huge audiences.