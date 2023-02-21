Where Young People Want to Relocate to the Most, According to Data

Events since 2020 – a pandemic wreaking havoc on people’s everyday lives, inflation forcing people to stretch their dollar as much as possible, a war intensifying a global food crisis – have started many people thinking about where life can be better. Some would be fleeing poverty, lack of job opportunities, gang violence, and/or war in their native lands. Others might simply be looking for such amenities as a mild climate, a reliable health care system, a stable economy, and locals with a welcoming mindset. (These are the countries young people most want to leave.)

To identify the countries to which the most young people would like to relocate if they were able, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Potential Net Migration Index published by the analytics and international polling company Gallup. Among other metrics, the index measures how much a country’s population would change if everyone between the ages of 15 and 29 who wanted to move there from another country actually were able to do so. Population statistics for 2011 and 2021 are from the World Bank.

Gallup’s migration indexes are based on responses to the following questions:

Ideally, if you had the opportunity, would you like to move permanently to another country, or would you prefer to continue living in this country? (If “would like to move permanently to another country”) To which country would you like to move? [Open-ended, one response allowed].

The majority of countries on the list, perhaps unsurprisingly, are considered some of the world’s safest places to live. The nations here also have a reputation for having a consistently low unemployment rate even through adversities. Some have a typical work week of fewer than 35 hours. (Even U.S. residents might be tempted by some of these factors. These are the 15 countries Americans are moving to the most.)