America's Most Trusted Food & Drink Brands

The past few years have completely changed how Americans shop and think about the products they shop for. The pandemic and the ongoing inflation that followed it have forced us to reconsider how much we buy, and what brands we trust the most.

At the same time, there’s been a notable uptick in eco-conscious consumers who care deeply about the sourcing, production methods, and ingredients in the foods and drinks they buy, and have changed their shopping habits accordingly. (See which brands consumers are abandoning.)

With these changes in mind, what are America’s most trusted food and drink brands today? To answer that question, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2023 FMCG Rankings Report issued by the international analytics and data company YouGov. The company continually tracks brand preferences for FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brands around the world by asking consumers the question “When you are in the market next to make a purchase, which brands would you consider?” The score for each brand is based on which brands score highest in consideration. Scores were computed based on surveys conducted between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. Note that food brands score higher across the board than beverage brands.

Click here to see America’s most trusted food and drink brands

Amidst all this tumult, many of America’s favorite food and drink brands are still the classics we grew up with. They’re still household names, and we’d bet that there’s at least one of these food or drink brands in your refrigerator or pantry at this very moment. (See 25 iconic food and drink brands born in California.)