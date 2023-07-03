5 All-American 4th of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains and Big Dividends

If there is any holiday celebrated in the United States that is among the favorite of all citizens, it has to be Independence Day. It transcends all walks of life, and the secular nature of the celebration makes it one for all Americans, honoring a day that is perhaps the most important in the nation’s history. From the largest cities to the smallest rural communities, the pride and participation of small kids to senior citizens mark this truly special day.



We at 24/7 Wall St. thought it was a good time to look at top companies that are usually big holiday winners and may be even bigger this year as the celebration falls later in the week. Many may be up for an extended long weekend as the national holiday is set for Tuesday, July 4. Among all the parades, barbecues, boating, bands and much more, many Americans will be going to the store to get provisions for the big day, or heading out for fun vacations to celebrate the nation’s 247th birthday.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database and found five top companies that may have a solid start to the third quarter because of the holiday. While all these stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Coca-Cola

This is a top Warren Buffet holding, as he owns 400 million shares, that not only offers safety but its products will be in all the 4th of July coolers. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of America’s most trusted food and drink brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy Coca-Cola beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. Also remember that the company also owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver big numbers.

Investors receive a 3.04% dividend. Truist Financial has a $75 target price on Coca-Cola stock. The consensus is $69.82, and the final trade on Friday was for $60.22 a share.



Kraft Heinz

Even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this company always stands to benefit, especially when grilling hot dogs and cheeseburgers is on the menu. Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) was formed six years ago via the merger of H.J. Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Group. Buffett holds 325 million shares in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.