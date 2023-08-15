The 50 American Company Slogans Everyone Recognizes

Effective company slogans possess an artful blend of catchiness, brevity, and memorability. Condensing a brand’s essence into a handful of words, these slogans act as magnets for customers. Naturally, some slogans stand out significantly, gaining widespread and lasting popularity.

To identify America’s most famous company slogans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the advertising blog Quality Logo Products’ the 50 best slogans of all time. We added the latest annual revenue for each brand’s parent company from financial reports and company websites. The slogans are listed in no particular order.

A substantial number of the brands associated with these iconic slogans specialize in vending relatively affordable and disposable consumer products like fast food, cereal, beer, and confections. But this list also includes companies offering services and durable goods—Apple, De Beers, The New York Times, Airbnb, and Toyota, to name a few. (These are the companies with the best reputations in America.)

Slogans are meticulously crafted to be concise yet impactful, embedding themselves into the consciousness of potential patrons. While the lengthiest slogan on the roster spans a mere nine words, most are even briefer, ranging from approximately two to five words. Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” is a mere three words long.

Most slogans aim to highlight certain qualities that make the brand and its products stand out. Subway’s “Eat Fresh” separates it from the fast-food competition, suggesting that the sandwich maker’s food is fresher and healthier. “Save Money. Live Better.” is Walmart’s slogan that focuses on its main draw — low prices.

There are also some slogans that focus on product specifics. M&M’s “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands,” highlights that the candy was originally designed to survive the heat without turning into a gooey mess.

Some of the most famous slogans are brand mainstays, but others have been retired as the products and times have changed.

Verizon used “Can you hear me now?” in the 2000s to boast its cell service in a time when cell coverage was not as ubiquitous. These days, Verizon has opted for “5G Built Right,” focusing on the current race to build cellular 5G networks.

The original L’Oreal slogan was “Because I’m Worth It” but was changed to “Because You’re Worth it” in the 1990s.

The best slogans are triumphs of advertising and branding and have helped turn certain companies into household names. Some of these are no longer U.S.-owned however. Here are the highest paying companies in America.

Click here to see America’s most famous company slogans.