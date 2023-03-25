Samuel L. Jackson Is the Most Bankable Actor in America

Most bankable actor in America? There’s no doubt about it, it’s Samuel L. Jackson. Based on past box office performance, he is forecasted to add $18 million to each non-franchise film at the domestic box office, according to industry site Opus Data. His highest-grossing film, “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” grossed $649 million. Indeed, it’s hard to argue with the numbers. But what is it about Jackson that makes him so bankable?

For one, Jackson has a proven track record in blockbusters. Films like “Jurassic Park,” “The Avengers,” and “Django Unchained” have all been huge successes, and Jackson has played key roles in all of them. But it’s not just big-budget action films that he excels in – he’s also well-known for his work in cult classics like “Pulp Fiction” and “Jackie Brown.” His versatility as an actor is definitely one of his key selling points.

In addition to his acting ability, his current star power makes him so bankable. Jackson is a Hollywood heavyweight and his name alone can guarantee a certain level of box office success. In an industry where box office numbers are everything, that’s invaluable.

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki.