This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews.
Chess has been around for centuries, and its popularity is only increasing. It is estimated that there million chess sets are sold yearly in the U.S. alone – and according to a report by the gift and toy site Fun.com, it is the most popular board game of all time.
One of the most appealing aspects of chess is that it can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The game is simple enough for children to learn, but difficult enough to keep adults entertained. Chess is also a great way for families to bond and spend time together.
Another reason for chess’s popularity is its strategic nature. Players must think carefully about their moves and plan ahead in order to be successful. This makes chess a great game for developing critical thinking skills. And, because there is no luck involved in chess, players of all skill levels can enjoy a fair game.
Chess is a game that has stood the test of time.
Click here to see which board games are the most popular of all time.
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.