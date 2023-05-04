This Is the Hardest College to Get Into in the US

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki .

The California Institute of Technology in Pasadena is the hardest school to get into in the United States, with an acceptance rate of just 3.9%. The school also boasts an impressive median SAT score among students admitted in the fall of 2020 at 1545 out of 1600 – based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

The admissions process at the California Institute of Technology is highly competitive and can be stressful.

The school has a student-to-faculty ratio of just 3:1, among the best of any school in the country. The average net price of attendance at Caltech is $30,162. This full-time attendance for first-time undergraduates paying the in-state tuition rate and who receive a grant or scholarship aid from federal, state, local, or institutional sources. However, the school’s graduates earn an average of $106,300 10 years after enrollment, making it one of the best value colleges in the country.

A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the United States. The U.S. is home to some of the most renowned colleges and universities in the world. These institutions, which include Caltech, offer a top-quality education and prepare students for their life and careers post graduation.

