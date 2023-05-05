Morgan Freeman Is the Most Well-Liked Actor in America

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

Morgan Freeman is the most well-liked actor in America, according to a recent survey conducted by YouGov, an international market and data analytics website. The survey, which polled more than 1,200 Americans based on a master list that included 886 actors, all but a handful of them male and predominantly English-speaking, found that 83% of the respondents had a positive opinion of the actor.

Freeman’s most popular movie, “The Shawshank Redemption,” was released in 1994 and has since grossed more than $61 million in domestic ticket sales (adjusted for inflation). The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, and won Freeman a Golden Globe for Best Actor.

Freeman is also popular for his roles in other memorable films, such as “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Glory,” and “Million Dollar Baby.” In addition to his work on camera, Freeman has done voice work for many popular animated films, including “March of the Penguins” and “The Lego Movie.”

Freeman has played a wide range of characters, from a convicted murderer in “The Shawshank Redemption” to a gentle caretaker in “Driving Miss Daisy.” This versatility has helped him appeal to a wide range of moviegoers.

Robin Williams and Denzel Washington placed second and third, respectively, in the survey.

