The Most Common Cancers in the US Have the Highest Survival Rates

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

Some of the most common cancers in the U.S. also have some of the highest survival rates, according to the latest data from the American Cancer Society.

Prostate cancer, which is the second most common type of cancer overall – despite being suffered only by men – had a five-year survival rate of 97% for patients diagnosed in the periods from 2012 and 2018 and 1995 and 1997, up from 68% for those diagnosed between 1975 and 1977.

Melanoma, the most common type of skin cancer and the fifth most common overall, had a five-year survival rate of 94% for patients diagnosed between 2012 and 2018, up from 91% for those diagnosed between 1995 and 1997.

The best prognosis of all was for thyroid cancer, the 10th most common type, with a five-year survival rate of 98% for patients diagnosed between 2012 and 2018, exceeding 95% for those diagnosed between 1995 and 1997.

These higher survival rates are due to a number of factors, including early detection and better treatment options.

“Survivorship” is a term used to describe the physical, psychological, and social aspects of life after cancer. Cancer survivorship is a growing field of medicine that is focused on helping people live their best life after cancer. There are many resources available for cancer survivors, among them the websites of the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute.

