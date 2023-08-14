These Will Be the Deadliest Cancers in 2023

Cancer is the second-most common cause of death in America after heart disease. Nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023, and about 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected here this year, according data provided by the American Cancer Society. The good news is cancer survival rates are rising, although some cancers remain more deadly than others.

To compile a list of the cancers projected to kill the most people in the U.S. this year, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Cancer Society’s “Cancer Facts and Figures 2023.” Estimated deaths are based on 2006-2020 U.S. mortality data from the National Center for Health Statistics, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Numbers are rounded to the nearest 10. Basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers are excluded because they can often be cured, and data on survival rates is limited. Deaths from colon and rectal cancers are combined because rectal cancer is misclassified as colon cancer.

The five-year relative survival rate for all cancers combined has increased significantly since the mid-1970s to 2018, from 50% to 69% among whites and from 39% to 64% among African-Americans. Advances in treatment and earlier diagnosis for some cancers have raised the cancer survival rate. (These are the most common cancers in America and their survival rate.)

Survival rates vary by cancer type and stage, however, as well as the age of the diagnosed patient. Those with prostate cancer, breast cancer, melanoma of the skin, and lymphoma have the best chance of surviving. Pancreas, stomach, lung and bronchus, and esophagus cancers have the lowest survival rates.

The American Cancer Society notes that, aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, at least 42% of newly diagnosed cancers in the U.S. – about 820,000 cases in 2023 – might have been avoidable. These include cancers caused by tobacco use, excess body weight, alcohol consumption, poor nutrition, and physical inactivity. (These are the states with the most cancer cases linked to alcohol.)