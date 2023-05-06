‘You Light Up My Life’ by Debbie Boone is the Biggest One-Hit Wonder of the 1970s

In the 1970s, disco was big and hip-hop was growing, but the period was also known for a number of one-hit wonders. The most successful of these was “You Light Up My Life,” sung by Debby Boone, daughter of ‘50s and ‘60s recording star Pat Boone.

The song was originally recorded by coloratura soprano Kvitka Cisyk for the 1977 film of the same name, written and directed by Joseph Brooks – who also wrote the song. The film version won a Grammy, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar.

Boone released her version soon after the film came out, and it quickly rose to the top of the charts, spending 10 weeks at No. 1 and a total of 21 weeks in the top 40. Selling more than 5 million copies, it became the biggest hit of the decade. The song was also responsible for Boone’s Grammy win as Best New Artist in 1978.

Turning to country music, Boone enjoyed chart success with one more song – “Are You on the Road to Lovin’ Me Again,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs list in 1980. She subsequently turned to Christian music.

