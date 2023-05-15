This Is the Best Western of All Time

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966) is the best Western of all time, based on an index of equally weighted ratings and scores from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie, a so-called Spaghetti Western, directed by Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone, is a part of the Dollars Trilogy which also includes “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964) and “For a Few Dollars More” (1965). The trilogy, which stars Clint Eastwood, is known for its gritty realism and its use of traditional Western tropes.

The film tells the story of three outlaws during the Civil War. The three men, played by Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach, are all trying to find a fortune in buried Confederate gold. The movie has been praised for its iconic soundtrack, composed by Ennio Morricone, and its striking use of widescreen cinematography.

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” movie was a critical and commercial success, and one of the most influential movies of all time, credited with helping to revitalize the Western genre.

