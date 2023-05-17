This Is the Most Expensive Firearm Ever Sold at Auction

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki.
In August 2021, Pat Garrett’s Colt Single Action Army Revolver sold for $6 million at auction, setting a new record for the most expensive firearm ever sold. The gun, which is chambered in .44-40, was used to kill Billy the Kid. Inflation-adjusted, the sale price is now equal to $6.6 million.
Collectors often pay high prices – six figures and up – for guns that played a role in history. Other firearms that tend to fetch high prices at auction were owned by influential political leaders, both foreign and domestic, like George Washington, Napoleon Bonaparte, and Simon Bolivar, whose own revolutionary movements helped shape the world as we know it.
In other cases, rather than an affiliation with political leaders, guns sold for small fortunes at auction are notable for their rarity, craftsmanship, artistry, or the period in which law enforcement and military officers carried them.
Pat Garrett’s Colt Single Action Army Revolver is a prime example of several of these reasons. The gun itself is extremely rare, and its connection to Billy the Kid makes it a highly coveted piece of American history.
Click here for the most expensive firearms ever sold at auction.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.