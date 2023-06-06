Every Plane in the US Army

Every year, technology marches forward and militaries across the world seek to implement the next generation of tech into their armed forces. The U.S. Army is no exception, and in fact it is considered one of the most technologically advanced armed forces on the planet. The Army’s latest orders of future attack reconnaissance aircraft prove this as this branch is looking to upgrade its forces. (These 21 military aircraft cost taxpayers more than $100 million each.)

The United States Army boasts a range of aircraft that enables it to maintain capability and superiority in various theaters of operation. A sizable fleet of rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft provides the U.S. Army with tactical air support and strategic lift capacity. Here is a look at all of the aircraft currently in service in the U.S. Army.

To identify all of the aircraft in active service in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the 2023 report World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked aircraft by the number of units in active service. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal. Data on each aircraft’s first flight came from various military and historical sources.

The Boeing AH-64 Apache stands out as a premier attack helicopter in the Army’s arsenal. The Apache is designed to provide close air support to ground forces. Equipped with advanced sensor systems and a lethal assortment of weaponry, including the Hellfire missile, the AH-64 can neutralize various types of enemy targets. (Also see, every plane in the U.S. Navy.)

The CH-47 Chinook complements the aerial support role with its heavy-lift cargo capacity. Designed and produced by Boeing, this tandem-rotor helicopter is famed for its versatility, speed, and long-range. As the primary means of transport for artillery, troops, and supplies, the Chinook allows the U.S. Army to maintain operational readiness and effectively support combat operations. It is also one of the longest-serving aircraft in the Army, dating back to its introduction in 1962.

These aircraft enable the Army to support special operations and perform humanitarian missions as well as to conduct various combat roles. With ongoing development and modernization, the Army is well equipped to dominate the skies in the years to come.

Click here to see all the planes in the US Army.