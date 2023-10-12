The Israeli Air Force's 20 Fighter Jets and Attack Helicopters Israeli Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

Following Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, when assailants killed over 1,000 civilian Israelis — from infants to the very elderly — and non-civilians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel to be in a state of war. The attack by Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, the European Union, and other countries, has prompted responses by countries worldwide that will undoubtedly add to already heated geopolitical tensions. Israeli forces are now mobilizing in the form of infantry and tanks, but perhaps the biggest advantage Israel has is air superiority.

Air superiority is considered one of the most important factors in modern warfare as one force is “capable of conducting air operations without prohibitive interference,” U.S. Air Force magazine explains. This allows support to ground troops or to ships at sea from the air. In this case, the Israeli Defense Force actually has air supremacy, meaning, “the opposing air force is incapable of effective interference.” Hamas’s anti-air countermeasures include rockets, missiles, and other man-portable shoulder-mounted launchers.

Israel’s fleet of fighter jets, attack helicopters, and more come from a handful of nations, namely the United States, and a few are actually produced in house. (These are the largest air forces on Earth.)

To identify the aircraft in the Israeli air force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed active military aircraft data from FlightGlobal, an annual military aviation publication. We ordered the aircraft alphabetically and included supplemental data from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, year introduced, classification, active number of aircraft, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The F-16I Sufa (Storm) is the most widely-used combat aircraft in the Israeli air force, with roughly 175 active aircraft in service. It was only introduced in 2004 as a lightweight multirole fighter jet manufactured by Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries. The Storm is capable of hitting speeds near Mach 2 and has a wide array of armaments, namely short range air-to-air missiles. (These are The World’s 13 Fastest Fighter Jets.)

The IDF employs a range of combat helicopters as well, including the AH-64 Apache, AS565 Panther, and UH-60 Black Hawk. Most of these helicopters are manufactured by the United States with the exception of the AS565 Panther, which is manufactured by Eurocopter in France. Each of these helicopters is outfitted with machine guns of varying calibers, and some are capable of holstering Hellfire missiles or Hydra rocket pods. (This is the most widely used combat helicopter in the world.)

Outside of combat aircraft, much of the fleet consists of training aircraft that do not bear any armament. The T-6 Texan II and Leonardo M-346 Master are the most widely used. The T-6 Texan II traces its roots to the original T-6 Texan from World War II and was one of the most widely produced aircraft of that era.

Here is a look at the aircraft within the Israeli Air Force.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons AS565 Panther

>> Year introduced: 1985

>> Type: Multirole helicopter

>> Classification: Combat Helicopter

>> Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 4

>> Country of Origin: France

>> Manufacturer(s): Eurocopter

>> Top speed: 190

>> Armament: Giat M621 20mm gun pods, 2.75″ rocket pods, AS-15 TT anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, Mark 46 torpedoes

Source: Isaac Golding / iStock via Getty Images Bell OH-58 Kiowa

>> Year introduced: 1969

>> Type: Light scout and reconnaissance helicopter

>> Classification: Training aircraft

>> Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 18

>> Country of Origin: United States

>> Manufacturer(s): Bell Helicopter Textron

>> Top speed: 131

>> Armament: 7.62mm machine gun/minigun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons F-15 Eagle

>> Year introduced: 1976

>> Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

>> Classification: Combat Aircraft, training aircraft

>> Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 66

>> Country of Origin: United States

>> Manufacturer(s): McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

>> Top speed: 1875

>> Armament: 20mm M61A1, air-to-air missiles (Sidewinder, Sparrow), air-to-ground missiles (Maverick, HARM), Laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr KC-130 Super Hercules

>> Year introduced: 1962

>> Type: Aerial tanker

>> Classification: Tanker

>> Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 4

>> Country of Origin: United States

>> Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin

>> Top speed: 416

>> Armament: None

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons KC-46 Pegasus

>> Year introduced: 2019

>> Type: In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft

>> Classification: Tanker

>> Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 1

>> Country of Origin: United States

>> Manufacturer(s): Boeing

>> Top speed: 569

>> Armament: None

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons King Air 200

>> Year introduced: 1964

>> Type: Multirole transport aircraft

>> Classification: Special Mission, transport, training aircraft

>> Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 22

>> Country of Origin: United States

>> Manufacturer(s): Beechcraft

>> Top speed: 311

>> Armament: None

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Leonardo M-346 Master

>> Year introduced: 2016

>> Type: Advanced jet trainer

>> Classification: Training aircraft

>> Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 30

>> Country of Origin: Italy

>> Manufacturer(s): Leonardo-Finmeccanica

>> Top speed: 659

>> Armament: None

Black Hawk flight ( CC BY 2.0 ) by @USArmy UH-60 Black Hawk

>> Year introduced: 1979

>> Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

>> Classification: Combat Helicopter

>> Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 48

>> Country of Origin: United States

>> Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky Aircraft / PZL / Turkish Aerospace Industries

>> Top speed: 183

>> Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine gun, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm gatling gun, mine dispersal systems, 2.75″ FFAR rocket pods