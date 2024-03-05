Every Aircraft in the US Army

The U.S. Army operates a wide array of aircraft to accomplish whatever strategic objectives need to be met on and off the battlefield. These aircraft, whether fixed-wing or helicopters, fill a variety of roles including troop transport, reconnaissance, and combat. (These are the helicopters of the U.S. military. )

To identify every aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and how many of these aircraft are on order.

Army aircraft are usually involved with the transport or support of ground troops and in this regard they differ somewhat from the primary roles of aircraft in the U.S. Air Force or Navy. One major difference between these military branches is that the U.S. Army utilizes helicopters as a larger portion of its fleet as opposed to fighter jets or combat aircraft.

One of the most pervasive helicopters in the U.S. Army’s arsenal is the AH-64 Apache. This dedicated attack helicopter is typically found on the frontline of any engagement providing firepower and support for troops on the ground. It can be outfitted with a series of machine guns as well as anti-tank missiles and rocket pods. The Apache was first introduced to service in 1986 and ever since has been a staple of U.S. Armed Forces. (These are the gunship helicopters of the modern era.)

Another staple of the U.S. Army is the CH-47 Chinook that acts as a heavy-lift helicopter for transporting troops, artillery, fuel or other equipment. The tandem rotor design that it is known for gives the Chinook ample thrust to carry whatever the Army may need. These helicopters have also seen widespread use in humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations.

Here is a look at every U.S. Army aircraft: