This Medevac Helicopter Is the Newest to Enter the US Army Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The UH-72 Lakota is the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Army

It typically is used for missions like medevac, search and rescue, disaster relief, and even some homeland security operations

The Lakota is powered by two Turbomeca Arriel 1E2 turboshaft engines that allow for a top speed of nearly 170 mph

The UH-72 Lakota is one of the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Army. It was first introduced in 2007 and is primarily designated for non-combat roles. Although the U.S. Army is not mainly known for its aircraft, the Lakota plays a series of important roles throughout Army operations. (These are the combat helicopters most widely used by world militaries.)

Typically, the UH-72 Lakota is used for missions like medevac, search and rescue, disaster relief, and even some homeland security operations. It is manufactured by Airbus Helicopters and has gradually replaced older aircraft like the UH-1 Iroquois and the OH-58 Kiowa.

Powering the Lakota is two Turbomeca Arriel 1E2 turboshaft engines that allow for a top speed of nearly 170 mph. Its maximum takeoff weight is roughly 7,903 pounds and it can carry up to nine troops, or two stretchers and medical crew, in addition to its two-person crew.

One of the main advantages of the UH-72 is its cost-effectiveness. With lower operating costs compared to the attack helicopters in the fleet, it provides an ideal solution for the Army’s domestic needs. Accordingly, it is the newest aircraft to be adopted by the U.S. Army, embracing economy as part of its operational efficiency. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft within the Army’s fleet. To identify the newest aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, and armament.

Here is a closer look at the newest U.S. Army aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

thenationalguard / Flickr

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

22. T-6D Texan

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Active in the Army: 4

4 Top speed: 209 mph

209 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

21. DC-3 (C-41A)

falcon_33 / Flickr

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1936

1936 Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Active in the Army: 5

5 Top speed: 237 mph

237 mph Armament: N/A

20. CH-47 Chinook

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Active in the Army: 510

510 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

19. Super King Air

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1972

1972 Manufacturer: Beechcraft

Beechcraft Active in the Army: 179

179 Top speed: 348 mph

348 mph Armament: N/A

18. Mil Mi-24 Hind

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

17. Beech C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Beechcraft

Beechcraft Active in the Army: 3

3 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

16. Mi-8/17 Hip

Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Active in the Army: 10

10 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

15. DHC-7 Dash 7 (EO-5C)

Alan Radecki Akradecki / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: de Havilland

de Havilland Active in the Army: 3

3 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

14. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active in the Army: 2,299

2,299 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

13. Challenger 604/650

Raimond Spekking / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace

Bombardier Aerospace Active in the Army: 3

3 Top speed: 565 mph

565 mph Armament: N/A

12. C-26 Metroliner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Fairchild Aircraft

Fairchild Aircraft Active in the Army: 13

13 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

11. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mjf795 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Active in the Army: 47

47 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

10. Gulfstream C-20H

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Gulfstream Aerospace Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

9. Cessna 208 Caravan

nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Turboprop utility aircraft

Turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation

Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 214 mph

214 mph Armament: N/A

8. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace

de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace Active in the Army: 9

9 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

7. AH-64 Apache

Type: Two-seat attack helicopter

Two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes

Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes Active in the Army: 824

824 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

6. H125 Fennec

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 1

1 Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

5. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Active in the Army: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

4. C-27 Spartan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft

Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing

Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing Active in the Army: 7

7 Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: N/A

3. Grob G120

Type: Trainer aircraft

Trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: Grob Aircraft

Grob Aircraft Active in the Army: 6

6 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: N/A

2. Citation Encore/Ultra

Rafael Luiz Canossa / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft

Cessna Aircraft Active in the Army: 28

28 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

1. UH-72 Lakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters

Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters Active in the Army: 478

478 Top speed: 167 mph

167 mph Armament: N/A

