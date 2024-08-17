Military

This Medevac Helicopter Is the Newest to Enter the US Army

Chris Lange
  • The UH-72 Lakota is the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Army
  • It typically is used for missions like medevac, search and rescue, disaster relief, and even some homeland security operations
  • The Lakota is powered by two Turbomeca Arriel 1E2 turboshaft engines that allow for a top speed of nearly 170 mph
The UH-72 Lakota is one of the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Army. It was first introduced in 2007 and is primarily designated for non-combat roles. Although the U.S. Army is not mainly known for its aircraft, the Lakota plays a series of important roles throughout Army operations. (These are the combat helicopters most widely used by world militaries.)

Typically, the UH-72 Lakota is used for missions like medevac, search and rescue, disaster relief, and even some homeland security operations. It is manufactured by Airbus Helicopters and has gradually replaced older aircraft like the UH-1 Iroquois and the OH-58 Kiowa.

Powering the Lakota is two Turbomeca Arriel 1E2 turboshaft engines that allow for a top speed of nearly 170 mph. Its maximum takeoff weight is roughly 7,903 pounds and it can carry up to nine troops, or two stretchers and medical crew, in addition to its two-person crew.

One of the main advantages of the UH-72 is its cost-effectiveness. With lower operating costs compared to the attack helicopters in the fleet, it provides an ideal solution for the Army’s domestic needs. Accordingly, it is the newest aircraft to be adopted by the U.S. Army, embracing economy as part of its operational efficiency. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft within the Army’s fleet. To identify the newest aircraft in the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, and armament.

Here is a closer look at the newest U.S. Army aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

US+Army+Chief+Warrant+Officer+5+CW5 | Utah National Guard
thenationalguard / Flickr

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Army provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

22. T-6D Texan

North American T-6G Texan by Alan Wilson
North American T-6G Texan (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Active in the Army: 4
  • Top speed: 209 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

21. DC-3 (C-41A)

falcon_33 / Flickr
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 5
  • Top speed: 237 mph
  • Armament: N/A

20. CH-47 Chinook

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 510
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

19. Super King Air

Beechcraft B300 Super King Air... by Alan Wilson
Beechcraft B300 Super King Air... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Manufacturer: Beechcraft
  • Active in the Army: 179
  • Top speed: 348 mph
  • Armament: N/A

18. Mil Mi-24 Hind

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm cannon, 30mm cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

17. Beech C-12 Huron

Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2024, Yokota Air Base Beech C-12 Huron by 江戸村のとくぞう
Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2024, Yokota Air Base Beech C-12 Huron (BY 4.0) by 江戸村のとくぞう
  • Type: Special mission aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Manufacturer: Beechcraft
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 332 mph
  • Armament: N/A

16. Mi-8/17 Hip

ILA - Berlin Airshow 2014 by Neuwieser
ILA - Berlin Airshow 2014 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Neuwieser
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Active in the Army: 10
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns, rockets, anti-tank missiles

15. DHC-7 Dash 7 (EO-5C)

Alan Radecki Akradecki / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Manufacturer: de Havilland
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 317 mph
  • Armament: N/A

14. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky
  • Active in the Army: 2,299
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

13. Challenger 604/650

Raimond Spekking / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Bombardier Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 3
  • Top speed: 565 mph
  • Armament: N/A

12. C-26 Metroliner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Fairchild Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 13
  • Top speed: 331 mph
  • Armament: N/A

11. AH/MH-6 Little Bird

mjf795 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Light attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 47
  • Top speed: 175 mph
  • Armament: 30mm M230 chaingun, 12.7mm GAU-19 gatling guns, 7.62mm miniguns, M261 rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

10. Gulfstream C-20H

Gulfstream Gulfstream C-20H 2 by Ronnie Macdonald
Gulfstream Gulfstream C-20H 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Ronnie Macdonald
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Manufacturer: Gulfstream Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 582 mph
  • Armament: N/A

9. Cessna 208 Caravan

nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Turboprop utility aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft / Textron Aviation
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 214 mph
  • Armament: N/A

8. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: de Havilland / Bombardier Aerospace
  • Active in the Army: 9
  • Top speed: 317 mph
  • Armament: N/A

7. AH-64 Apache

TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... by Diariocritico de Venezuela
TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... (CC BY 2.0) by Diariocritico de Venezuela
  • Type: Two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / McDonnell Douglas / Hughes
  • Active in the Army: 824
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Sidearm missiles

6. H125 Fennec

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
  • Active in the Army: 1
  • Top speed: 152 mph
  • Armament: 20mm GIAT automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, FZ220 rocket pods, BMD-71 TOW missiles

5. Bell 407

N69JU 2006 Bell 407 C/N 5373... by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
N69JU 2006 Bell 407 C/N 5373... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Active in the Army: 5
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: N/A

4. C-27 Spartan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica / Boeing
  • Active in the Army: 7
  • Top speed: 373 mph
  • Armament: N/A

3. Grob G120

Grob G 120 A by happy days photos and art
Grob G 120 A (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by happy days photos and art
  • Type: Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Manufacturer: Grob Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 6
  • Top speed: 199 mph
  • Armament: N/A

2. Citation Encore/Ultra

Rafael Luiz Canossa / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Manufacturer: Cessna Aircraft
  • Active in the Army: 28
  • Top speed: 490 mph
  • Armament: N/A

1. UH-72 Lakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Manufacturer: Eurocopter / Airbus Helicopters
  • Active in the Army: 478
  • Top speed: 167 mph
  • Armament: N/A

