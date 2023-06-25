30 National Dishes You Must Try in the Caribbean

The islands of the Caribbean are renowned not only for their beaches, breathtaking landscapes, internationally known musical traditions (reggae, salsa, calypso, reggaeton, and more) but also for their rich and diverse culinary heritage. The region’s national dishes are a testament to the centuries-long fusion of African, East Indian, European, and indigenous Caribbean influences, resulting in a remarkable tapestry of flavors and cooking techniques.

Reviewing sites including Endless Caribbean, Caribbean & Co., Taste Atlas, National Dish, and Barbados.org, 24/7 Tempo has identified the national dish on 30 different Caribbean islands, including sovereign countries, overseas territories and special municipalities, members of the British Commonwealth, and constituent parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. (Each country’s population came from the World Bank and is for 2022 except otherwise noted.)

While each island has its own food specialties, certain ingredients and preparations are commonplace: Soups and stews are popular. While some national dishes involve beef, pork and chicken are more often seen, and the quintessential meat in many places is goat.

Starches in the Caribbean diet include rice (typically combined with beans or peas, the latter usually meaning pigeon peas, a green pea relative), breadfruit, and yams, as well as cornmeal – commonly used to make a polenta-like dish of African origin called fungi (also fungee and, in the French-speaking Caribbean, fangui) or cou-cou.

Other common ingredients include plantains, green bananas (known as green figs on St. Lucia and several other islands), a variety of leafy greens known collectively as callaloo, and a West African fruit called ackee (the national fruit of Jamaica, poisonous unless properly prepared). A wide variety of aromatic spices are employed in various dishes, with heat often provided by habanero-like Scotch bonnet chiles. (Learn where the world’s bananas come from.)

Local waters provide fish and shellfish, with conch appearing in numerous island specialties, and jackfish, flying fish, grouper, and other varieties also used. Perhaps counterintuitively in this island region, however, the most popular seafood by far is saltfish – salt cod, or bacalao – preserved cod originally imported to the Caribbean from northern Europe by sugarcane plantation owners as a cheap and unspoilable form of protein to feed their enslaved workers. (Salt cod is a better choice than these fish and shellfish, which are considered the worst seafood to eat.)

Another European import is the national dish of Cuba, ropa vieja (literally “old clothes,” a reference to the shredded appearance of the meat), based on a dish developed by Sephardic Jews in medieval Spain and later exported to the Philippines, Latin America, and the Caribbean by Spanish colonizers.

And then there’s keshi yena, the national dish of Aruba and Curaçao, a rounded mound of cheese filled with spiced meat. Though it now appears on upscale restaurant menus in refined form, it originated with enslaved people in the Dutch West Indies, who made it by repurposing the hollowed-out shells of the cannonball-sized Edam cheeses imported by Dutch colonists.