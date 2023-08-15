The 16 Sniper Rifles Used by the US Military

Used by the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, snipers fulfill a specialized role in military operations. Their primary function is to engage high-value targets across significant distances, and from concealed positions. Snipers also work to gather intelligence and track enemy movements.

Positioned several hundred meters from their targets, snipers must consider variables like gravity, temperature, humidity, wind, altitude, and Earth’s rotation before firing. Achieving precision over distance demands extensive training and a precision rifle. (Also check out: the deadliest snipers of World War II)

All U.S. military sniper rifles undergo exhaustive tests for accuracy, range, and reliability under diverse conditions. Because the requirements vary by both mission and service branch, the military has over a dozen sniper rifle variations, either actively in service or recently retired from service.

Using data from a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 16 sniper rifles used by the American military. Some rifle models that have been recently replaced or are being replaced were also considered. Rifles are listed in the order of their estimated effective range, from lowest to highest.

Some rifles in this roster resemble each other but are customized for specific branches. For instance, the Army’s M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle, the Marine Corps’ M40 Sniper Rifle, and the Navy’s M91A2 Sniper Rifle are derived from the Remington 700 hunting rifle but adapted for different military branch requirements.

While most of the rifles on this list are used against enemy combatants, capable of shooting targets anywhere from from 700 meters to over a mile (1,600 meters), some are also designed to be anti-material weapons. These rifles, often chambering .50 caliber ammunition, are capable of penetrating brick and concrete walls and even the engine blocks of some armored vehicles. (Here is a look at 20 of modern warfare’s most lethal weapons.)

U.S. military sniper rifles are either semi-automatic or bolt-action, each with unique merits and constraints. Bolt-action rifles generally prioritize accuracy, while semi-automatics facilitate quicker follow-up shots. Longer-range rifles tend to be bolt-action, while semi-automatic or select fire variants are used for shorter ranges in Army and Marine squads. (Here is a look at the longest-range sniper rifles used by militaries around the world.)

