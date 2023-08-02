The Longest-Range Sniper Rifles Used by Militaries Around the World

Modern snipers and their rifles are changing the face of the battlefield. Take, for example, Navy Seal Chris Kyle, who is known as the deadliest sniper in U.S. military history. During his tour in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006, he recorded 91 kills, earning him the name of “The Devil of Ramadi.” Kyle was also credited with hitting an insurgent over 1.2 miles away, a feat of incredible skill aided by modern sniper technology.

Sniper rifles, by and large, are essential tools of modern military forces, offering precision and lethality in long-range engagements. Among these rifles, a select few stand out as the longest-range sniper rifles currently in use.

To determine the longest-range guns used by militaries around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed sniper rifles cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We ranked the guns according to their maximum effective range, limiting the list to guns with maximum effective ranges above 3,000 feet. Supplemental data on country of origin, first year of service, caliber, cartridge, and the ammunition used by each rifle also comes from Military Factory.

It is worth pointing out that the rifles on this list fall into two categories: anti-materiel rifles and anti-personnel rifles. Anti-materiel rifles are meant to pierce armor or fortified positions, while anti-personnel rifles are meant to neutralize combatants. The rifles near the top of this list tend to be anti-material as these are longer range than most anti-personnel rifles.

Interestingly, the ammunition used by a majority of these rifles is interchangeable. More than half of these rifles are capable of chambering a 12.7x99mm NATO caliber round, making this ammo fairly ubiquitous among most snipers.

One of top names on this list is the American-made CheyTac Intervention. Classified as an anti-materiel rifle, it chambers a .408 CheyTac cartridge and can reach distances of more than 6,500 ft. with considerable accuracy. Its repeating mechanism allows for swift follow-up shots. The Intervention set a world record for the best grouping at distance (2,122 meters).

No. 14 on the list is the Accuracy International AW50, another anti-materiel rifle. Manufactured by the U.K. company Accuracy International, the AW50 is chambered for the .50 BMG cartridge, and can reach targets at distances of up to 4,900 ft. With its lightweight design, the AS50 is portable and can be rapidly deployed in various combat scenarios.

Here is a look at the longest-range guns used by militaries around the world.