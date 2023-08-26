States With the Most Guns Registered With the Government

One of only three countries where gun ownership is a constitutional right, the U.S. has some of the most permissive gun laws among similarly developed nations. But while most gun control regulations in the U.S. are enacted at state and local levels, the federal government has also had firearm restrictions on the books for decades.

The National Firearms Act, signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1934, stipulates that certain types of firearms need to be registered with the Secretary of the Treasury, and that their owners are subject to a $200 tax. The types of weapons covered by the law were many of the same weapons associated with organized crime during the Prohibition Era and fall into one of six categories: machine guns, silencers or suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, destructive devices such as bombs or grenades, and “any other weapon,” which is a catch-all classification that includes certain firearms that can be concealed in items such as pens or walking canes. (This is where criminals in each state are most likely to obtain a gun.)

In the nearly 90 years since the law’s passage, its terms have been amended. In 1986, for example, a provision was added banning the transfer of possession of machine guns not already grandfathered in – effectively banning civilian ownership of new fully automatic weapons. Today, Americans seeking to own weapons regulated by the NFA must first receive official approval after completing a registration application and submitting a fingerprint card and the $200 tax payment – which has never been updated to adjust for inflation.

Using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most weapons registered under the NFA. States are ranked by the number of registered weapons adjusted for population.

Nationwide, there are over 7.5 million registered NFA weapons, or 2,300 for every 100,000 Americans. Depending on the state, the number of federally-registered weapons ranges from 462 to over 24,000 for every 100,000 people.

The states with the fewest registered weapons tend to be along the coast, particularly in the Northeast. These states tend to have relatively strict gun control laws that go far beyond the terms of the NFA. Meanwhile, the states with the highest concentration of registered firearms tend to have some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country. (These are the states where the most people have bought guns so far in 2023.)

Click here to see the states with the most registered weapons.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.