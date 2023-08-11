The Company Making the Most Guns in Every State

The United States is the single largest civilian firearm market in the world. A recent Gallup poll found that 45% of Americans have a gun in their home. And many of those households have more than one, as the U.S. is the only country with more privately-owned guns than people.

Whether for hunting, target shooting, personal protection, or home defense, consumer demand for firearms in the U.S. fuels a $32.1 billion a year industry. And across the country, companies are cashing in. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, over 13.3 million firearms were manufactured in the U.S. for the domestic market in 2021. (Here is a look at which Americans own the most guns: a survey of all 50 states.)

Reviewing 2021 ATF data on the total number of guns made in each of the more than 3,200 federally licensed firearm production plants in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. identified the largest gunmaker in each state.

While each company on this list is the statewide leader in firearm production, some are still relatively small-scale operations. In states like Hawaii and Delaware, for example, no single manufacturing plant made more than 10 firearms in 2021. Meanwhile, in other states, where guns and ammunition have a much larger economic impact, top gunmakers produced hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of firearms the same year.

The companies on this list include many of the largest gunmakers in the world. Smith & Wesson’s Columbia, Missouri, plant produced over 2.3 million firearms in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of firearm production in the state that year. Similarly, the Newington, New Hampshire, Sig Sauer facility made nearly 1.3 million firearms in 2021 – or about 65% of all guns produced in the state. (Here is a look at America’s largest gunmakers.)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, with production facilities in Arizona and North Carolina, and Heny RAC, with operations in New Jersey and Wisconsin, are the only two companies on this list to rank as the top gun maker in more than one state.

