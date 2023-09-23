Fan-Favorite Comedies That Critics Hated

We’ve all likely experienced sharing a joke we found absolutely hilarious, only to realize it didn’t land well with our audience. Humor is incredibly subjective, influenced by factors like one’s generation, cultural background, family upbringing, or religious beliefs. (Here are 25 box office bombs that became comedy classics.)

The same principle applies to comedic films. What some critics might dismiss as trivial or uninspired humor can resonate deeply with a vast majority of viewers seeking simple, lighthearted laughs.

To determine the comedies loved by audiences and hated by critics, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience and critic reception from Rotten Tomatoes. Comedies were ranked based on the percentage-point difference between Rotten Tomatoes audience score and Tomatometer score. Only films with at least 10 critics reviews, 10,000 audience reviews, and audience scores of at least 75% were considered. Cast information came from IMDb.

Click here for a list of comedies audiences love but critics hate

Notably, directors Michael Bay, Tamra Davis, and Jay Chandrasekhar each have two films featured on the list. Actor-director Tyler Perry takes the spotlight with four films, and he also contributed to the screenplay of another. Among these are several entries from the Madea franchise, where Perry, dressed in drag, portrays a formidable elderly woman inspired by his own mother and aunt.

Many of these films have developed devoted followings, such as “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Billy Madison,” and “Empire Records.” The list also includes various stoner comedies like “Next Friday,” “Half Baked,” “Grandma’s Boy,” and “How High,” some of which have achieved cult status. Additionally, the compilation features comedies spanning action and romantic genres. (These are the 50 best R-rated rom-coms of the past 50 years.)