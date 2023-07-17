The 50 Best Movies Directed by Women

Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed filmmaker known for her sharp directorial style, has become a leading figure in cinema. She has contributed to modern filmmaking, particularly through her exploration of female narratives. Her latest project, “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, continues to amplify female voices.

The film, showcasing the inner beauty of the iconic doll, has so far received positive reviews, but it is too early to determine its place among the classics directed by women – or in Hollywood history in general. (Here’s a list of all 18 Oscar Best Picture nominees directed by a woman.)

Gerwig is only one of the many female directors, in America and elsewhere around the world, who have made critically acclaimed and sometimes financially successful films in recent years. (These are the highest-grossing films directed by women.)

To determine the best movies directed by women (in two cases co-directed with a man), 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of July 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Documentaries were not considered. Director credits are from IMDb.

A closer look at the list reveals intriguing trends and patterns. From independent gems to box office hits, these films span decades and genres, showcasing the diverse talent behind the camera.

One notable trend is the critical acclaim received by many of these movies. Films like “Capernaum,” directed by Nadine Labaki, and “CODA,” directed by Sian Heder, received particularly high ratings. These movies captivated audiences with their powerful narratives and compelling performances, leaving a lasting impression.

Women directors have delved into various genres. From the sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix,” co-directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, to the emotionally charged war drama “The Hurt Locker,” directed by Kathryn Bigelow, these filmmakers have fearlessly explored different cinematic landscapes.

Moreover, the ranking showcases the longevity of some women directors’ careers. Claudia Weill’s “Girlfriends” and Chantal Akerman’s “Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles” demonstrate that female directors have been making significant contributions to the film industry for decades. Weill made her first feature in 1975, the late Akerman a year before that.