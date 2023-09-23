Where America's Best Selling Handguns are Made

Guns and ammunition are a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States. According to government data, gunmakers produced over 13.3 million firearms domestically in 2022. In addition to guns manufactured within the U.S., millions more are imported into the country from abroad each year. (Here is a look at the 10 countries Americans buy the most shotguns from.)

While there is a market for foreign-made rifles and shotguns in the United States, handguns account for the majority of imported firearms. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. imported 6.4 million firearms in 2020 – and over 4 million of them were handguns.

Gun manufacturing is a specialized industry that exists in a limited number of countries. And the number of countries that can do it well enough (or cheap enough) to break into the American market, are even fewer.

Using data from the ATF’s National Firearms Commerce and Tracking Assessment report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries Americans are buying the most handguns from. The countries on this list are ranked by the number of handguns they exported to the U.S. from 2010 to 2020. These 10 countries account for 97% of all foreign-made handguns sold to the U.S. in that period.

The countries on this list span three continents: Europe, South America, and Asia. Some are home to large and reputable gun manufacturers. Others, meanwhile, are home to lesser-known companies that American brands have outsourced manufacturing to. (Here is a look at the 25 most powerful handguns.)

Click here to see the countries Americans buy the most handguns from.