The US Air Force's 30 Oldest Planes and Helicopters

The United States Air Force didn’t exist as its own named military branch until 1947. For the previous four decades, including throughout World War II, it had been part of the United States Army. Since before it was even an independent body, the U.S. Air Force has been one of, if not the strongest of its kind. Today, it has a fleet of more than 5,100 active aircraft. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) While many of these are modern, highly advanced fighter jets, there remain some older aircraft which first took to the skies more than six decades ago, and because they were so state of the art at the time, they remain useful to the Air Force.

Despite ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet, such as transitioning from the B-2 Spirit to the Northrop Grumman-designed B-21 Raider, numerous aircraft continue to defy the passage of time and remain in active service.

To identify the oldest aircraft within the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the 2022 USAF & USSF Almanac: Equipment, a publication in Air and Space Forces Magazine. Aircraft used solely for training purposes were excluded from consideration, and all data were sourced from the almanac.

Every aircraft featured in this compilation is at least 34 years old, with seven of the ten eldest falling into the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance/battle management/command, control, and communications category, all of which have surpassed 57 years in service. This specific category constitutes roughly half of the 30 oldest aircraft currently active in the Air Force inventory. (Also see, most expensive planes in the U.S. air force.)

In addition to intelligence and surveillance planes, the list includes transport aircraft and fighter/attack jets. Notably, the A-10C Thunderbolt II, with 141 units in active service, holds the top spot for the most numerous aircraft on this roster. Following closely is the KC-135R Stratotanker, with 138 aircraft.

The venerable B-52H Stratofortress ranks as the second-oldest aircraft on the list, with an impressive 59.80 years of service, and there are presently 58 B-52Hs actively serving in the Air Force.

