Over 200 Years Old, Americans Still Go Nuts for These Guns

The revolver, a handgun with a rotating cylinder, was first patented by Samuel Colt of Hartford, Connecticut, nearly 200 years ago. Upon their introduction, revolvers represented a technological leap in the world of firearms, allowing users to fire multiple rounds before reloading. As a result, revolvers were widely used by law enforcement agencies and the U.S. military.

Notable for their simplicity and reliability, revolvers are a popular firearm among handgun owners.

While there are many revolver calibers and configurations available on the market, Americans have some clear preferences for certain makes and models.

In recent decades, however, revolvers have largely been phased out of use in professional circles, and supplanted by more modern semi-automatic pistols — which generally offer greater magazine capacity, faster reload times, slimmer designs, and reduced recoil. But while revolvers may no longer represent state-of-the-art technology, they remain popular with a large subset of American gun owners.

Market demand for revolvers is driven by several factors. Owing to their relative mechanical simplicity, revolvers are widely seen as rugged, reliable, and low-maintenance handguns. Whether for hunting, personal protection, or collecting, Americans have some clear preferences for certain revolver makes and models.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 best-selling revolvers in the United States. Revolver models are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

These 10 revolvers are manufactured by five brands, including Colt and Taurus, companies that each have three models on this list. Approximate base prices for these models range from only a few hundred dollars to over a thousand — though variations in each of these models can come with far higher prices.

These firearms are available in a number of calibers, ranging from .22 LR to .44 magnum and larger. These rounds are well suited to a number of purposes, including target shooting, home defense, and hunting. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting cartridges.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer — usually a local gun store — which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the best-selling revolvers in the United States.

While revolvers are generally no longer used by military or law enforcement, they remain in high demand among hunters, plinkers, collectors and recreational target shooters. While those in the market for a revolver have a range of brands, configurations, and calibers to choose from, certain models have emerged as clear favorites among American gun owners.

10. Taurus Model 856 series revolvers

Shistorybuff / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $280

$280 Available caliber(s) include: .38 Special

.38 Special Manufacturer: Taurus

Taurus Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

9. Ruger Blackhawk

Approx. base price: $620

$620 Available caliber(s) include: .357 Mag., .45 Colt, .44 Special, 10mm, .41 Rem. Mag., .22 LR

.357 Mag., .45 Colt, .44 Special, 10mm, .41 Rem. Mag., .22 LR Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

8. North American Arms (NAA) Mini-Revolver

i_am_jim / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $250

$250 Available caliber(s) include: .22 LR

.22 LR Manufacturer: North American Arms (NAA)

North American Arms (NAA) Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: None

7. Taurus Raging Hunter

Taurus Raging Bull revolvers (.44 Mag and .454 Casull) by Vrsooo / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Approx. base price: $730

$730 Available caliber(s) include: 500 S&W Mag., 460 S&W Mag., 454 Casull, .357 Mag., .44 Mag.

500 S&W Mag., 460 S&W Mag., 454 Casull, .357 Mag., .44 Mag. Manufacturer: Taurus

Taurus Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

6. Ruger Vaquero

Approx. base price: $820

$820 Available caliber(s) include: .45 Colt, .357 Mag., .44 Mag., .44 Special, .45 ACP

.45 Colt, .357 Mag., .44 Mag., .44 Special, .45 ACP Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

5. Colt Single Action Army

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,800

$1,800 Available caliber(s) include: .45 Colt

.45 Colt Manufacturer: Colt

Colt Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut

West Hartford, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

4. Colt King Cobra

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $770

$770 Available caliber(s) include: .357 Mag.

.357 Mag. Manufacturer: Colt

Colt Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut

West Hartford, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

3. Taurus Judge

Approx. base price: $340

$340 Available caliber(s) include: .45 Colt and .410 gauge

.45 Colt and .410 gauge Manufacturer: Taurus

Taurus Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

2. Heritage Rough Rider

Approx. base price: $120

$120 Available caliber(s) include: .22 LR, .22 WMR, .32 H&R Mag, .357 Mag., .45 Colt

.22 LR, .22 WMR, .32 H&R Mag, .357 Mag., .45 Colt Manufacturer: Heritage

Heritage Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

1. Colt Python

Approx. base price: $1,300

$1,300 Available caliber(s) include: .357 Mag.

.357 Mag. Manufacturer: Colt

Colt Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut

West Hartford, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

