The Most Popular Revolvers Bought Online Last Year

For much of their nearly 200 year history, revolvers were widely used by militaries and police departments around the world. In the United States, revolvers were standard-issue in the Army from the Mexican-American War through the First World War, and favored by law enforcement agencies, including the NYPD and FBI, for most of the 20th century.

However, revolvers have now all but been replaced in professional spheres by semi-automatic pistols, which generally offer faster reload times and greater magazine capacity. Still, revolvers are mechanically simpler and easier to maintain than semi-automatics. With these advantages, and their iconic design, revolvers remain in high-demand among American gun owners. (These are the newest guns to see everyday use in the U.S. military.)

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular revolvers in America. Revolver models are ranked on sales volume in the 2023 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on domestic manufacturing locations and production volume in 2021 are from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Many major gunmakers do not make revolvers, and partially as a result, the 10 firearms on this list are made by only five companies, which together accounted for nearly 97% of all domestic revolver manufacturing in 2021, according to the ATF.

The revolvers on this list range considerably in price, with some models selling for less than $200, and others, over $1,000. The most expensive models are manufactured by Colt, a company founded by Samuel Colt, the inventor and industrialist who patented the revolver design in 1836. Today, Colt’s most popular revolver is the Python, which was first produced from 1955 to 2005. The Python was reintroduced in 2020 and now ranks among the best selling firearms in the United States. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.