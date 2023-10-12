The 10 Countries Manufacturing America's Favorite Foreign-Made Rifles, Ranked DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Semi-automatic pistols are by far the most popular type of firearm in the United States, outselling rifles nearly every year in the last decade. Still, rifles are seeing a resurgence in popularity. According to data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, gunmakers manufactured over 3.9 million rifles domestically in 2021, a 42.5% increase from the previous year, and more than double the number produced in 2019.

The U.S. is the largest civilian firearm market in the world, and while domestically produced firearms account for most U.S. sales, many foreign gunmakers are also cashing in. In the 11-year period from 2010 to 2020, the United States imported nearly 9.4 million rifles. (Here is a look at America’s favorite rifle companies.)

Using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Firearms Commerce and Tracking Assessment report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries Americans are buying the most rifles from. The 10 countries on this list accounted for about 87% of all foreign made rifles shipped to the U.S. between 2010 and 2020.

These countries are concentrated in Europe, though other continents, including Asia and South America, are also represented on this list. The types of rifles these countries are selling to the U.S. market vary, from traditional hunting rifles to so-called “modern sporting rifles,” which are civilian versions of assault-style weapons commonly used in the military. (Here is a look at the 30 most powerful long-range hunting rifles.)

Sales of modern sporting rifles have surged in recent years, and these semi-automatic AR-15 style firearms are now the most popular rifle in the country. Because these weapons are often the kind used in mass shootings, some states, including California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, have effectively banned the sale of these assault-style weapons.

These are the 10 countries making America’s favorite foreign-made rifles.

Source: YKD / iStock via Getty Images 10. Italy

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 274,973 (3.0% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Italy: Italian Firearms Group

Source: DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images 9. Czech Republic

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 293,891 (3.2% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Czech Republic: CZ

Source: KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images 8. Spain

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 327,177 (3.6% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Spain: Bergara

Source: narvikk / E+ via Getty Images 7. Belgium

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 336,107 (3.7% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Belgium: FN Herstal

Source: scanrail / iStock via Getty Images 6. Finland

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 437,659 (4.8% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Finland: Sako

Source: bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images 5. Germany

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 573,663 (6.3% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Germany: Heckler & Koch

Source: tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images 3. Japan

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 832,346 (9.1% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Japan: Howa Machinery

Source: microgen / iStock via Getty Images 2. Brazil

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 1,443,750 (15.8% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Brazil: Rossi

Source: Gabriel Shakour / iStock via Getty Images 1. Canada

> Rifles exported to U.S., 2010-2020: 2,773,137 (30.3% of all imported rifles)

> Popular rifle brand made in Canada: Savage