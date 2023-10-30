Every American WWII Ship, Ranked From Oldest to Newest Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Going into World War II, the United States Navy was far from being the powerhouse that it is today. In fact, in 1939 the Navy only had 15 battleships, five aircraft carriers, 18 heavy cruisers and 19 light cruisers as its major warships. However, over the course of the war, production would ramp up and the fleet would grow from roughly 700 commissioned ships to more than an astonishing 6,000 ships. (Also see, the most mass-produced U.S. naval ships in WWII.)

Part of the reason the United States got off to a slow start in WWII was the Washington Naval Treaty, signed in 1922, which hampered the production of warships to prevent an arms race. The treaty attempted to avert any major conflict in the wake of WWI. Instead, this treaty slowed down the Allied countries, which abided by it, from building up their naval might.

Over the course of WWII, the United States fielded a series of vessels, ranging from aircraft carriers to cruisers, that played a role in the Allied victory. Some of these vessels were developed entirely during the war, while others were older and underwent serious upgrades to keep them up to date.

To identify the warship classes of World War II, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the World War II Database, an online collection of data regarding the people, events, equipment, and ships of WWII. We ranked the ships by when they were first launched. For this list we only included aircraft carriers, cruisers, and battleships. Data regarding ship classes, type, crew, aircraft capacity, armament came from the WWII Database. We referenced third party military and historical sources to find the production runs for each class.

One of the older classes that participated in the war was the New York-class battleships, consisting of USS New York (BB-34) and USS Texas (BB-35). Each was designed and commissioned prior to WWII. These ships were initially introduced in 1912, but were upgraded and modernized to maintain their utility in the war. With the addition of anti-aircraft weaponry and improvements to their firing systems, they were a vital asset to the U.S. Navy.

At the other end, the Casablanca-class warships were some of the newest ships to join the fleet in WWII, having just been introduced in 1943. The Casablanca-class, like the USS Shamrock Bay (CVE-84), was the largest series of carriers in the Navy’s fleet, with a total of 50 vessels constructed from 1942 to 1944. Characterized by their smaller size compared to standard fleet carriers, these warships played a support role in various operations. Their versatility allowed them to engage in operations such as anti-submarine warfare, convoy protection, and providing air support for amphibious assault landings. (These are the biggest American naval battles of WWII.)

Noticeably on this list, the ships with the highest numbers of production are those that were actually produced in the later years of the war. These mainly included larger ships like aircraft carriers and cruisers, the production of which was prohibited under the terms of the Washington Naval Treaty. On the other hand, battleships tend to occupy some of the older spots on this list as they were primarily used during WWI. As technology improved and aircraft carriers rose to naval dominance, battleships became relatively obsolete for modern naval warfare.

Here are the oldest and newest classes of U.S. warships used in World War II.

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr 30. Indiana-class battleship

> First year launched: 1893

> Number built: 3

> Crew: 473

> Armament: 4 x 13 in/.35cal, 8 x 8 in/.35cal, 4 x 6 in/.40cal, two Colt gatling guns, 3 torpedo tubes

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 29. New York-class battleship

> First year launched: 1912

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 1,042

> Armament: 5 x 14 in twin guns, 21 x 5 in single guns, 4 x 21 in torpedo tubes

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 27. Pennsylvania-class battleship

> First year launched: 1915

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 915

> Armament: 4 x 360 mm/.45cal triple guns, 12 x 130 mm/.51cal guns, 12 x 130 mm/.25cal anti-aircraft guns

> Aircraft capacity: 3

Source: anmm_thecommons / Flickr 26. New Mexico-class battleship

> First year launched: 1917

> Number built: 3

> Crew: 1,084

> Armament: 12 x 14 in/.50cal, 14 x 5 in/.51cal, 2 x 21 in torpedo tubes

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 25. Tennessee-class battleship

> First year launched: 1919

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 1,083

> Armament: 4 x 14 in triple guns, 14 x 5 in single guns, 4 x 3 in single guns, 2 x 21 in torpedo tubes

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 23. Omaha-class light cruiser

> First year launched: 1921

> Number built: 10

> Crew: 458

> Armament: 12 x 6 in/.53-cal guns, 2 x 3 in single anti-aircraft guns, 10 x 21 in torpedo tubes

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 22. Lexington-class aircraft carrier

> First year launched: 1925

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 2,122

> Armament: 4 x 8 in/.55-cal twin guns, 12 x 5 in anti-aircraft guns

> Aircraft capacity: 91

Source: smithsonian / Flickr 21. Northampton-class heavy cruiser

> First year launched: 1929 (tied)

> Number built: 6

> Crew: 621

> Armament: As built: 3 x 8 in/.55-cal triple guns, 4 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 6 x 21 in torpedo tubes; 1941: 3 x 8 in/.55-cal triple guns, 8 Ã 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 47 mm saluting guns, 4 x 1.1 in/.75-cal anti-aircraft guns

> Aircraft capacity: 4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20. Pensacola-class heavy cruiser

> First year launched: 1929 (tied)

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 653

> Armament: 10 x 203 mm/.55-cal guns, 4 x 127 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 19. Portland-class heavy cruiser

> First year launched: 1932

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 848

> Armament: 3 x 8 in /.55-cal triple guns, 8 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 47 mm 3-pounder guns, 4 x 40 mm quad Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 4 x 40 mm twin Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 17 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons

> Aircraft capacity: 4

Source: anmm_thecommons / Flickr 18. New Orleans-class heavy cruiser

> First year launched: 1933 (tied)

> Number built: 7

> Crew: 899

> Armament: 3 x 200 mm/.55-cal triple guns, 8 x 130 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 2 x 37 mm saluting guns

> Aircraft capacity: 4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. Ranger-class aircraft carrier

> First year launched: 1933 (tied)

> Number built: 1

> Crew: 2,461

> Armament: 8 x 5 in/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 40 x .50-cal machine guns

> Aircraft capacity: 86

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 16. Yorktown-class aircraft carrier

> First year launched: 1936

> Number built: 3

> Crew: 2,217

> Armament: 8 x 5 in/.38-cal guns, 4 x 1.1 in/.75-cal machine guns, 24 x .50-cal machine guns

> Aircraft capacity: 90

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 15. Brooklyn-class light cruiser

> First year launched: 1937

> Number built: 9

> Crew: 868

> Armament: 5 x 152 mm/.47-cal triple guns, 8 x 127 mm/.25-cal anti-aircraft guns, 8 x .50-cal machine guns

> Aircraft capacity: 4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. St. Louis-class light cruiser

> First year launched: 1938

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 888

> Armament: 15 x 6 in/.50-cal Mark 6 guns, 8 x 5 in/.50-cal Mark 8 guns, 16 x 1.1 in guns, 12 x 20 mm saluting guns, 1 depth charge rack

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. Wasp-class aircraft carrier

> First year launched: 1939

> Number built: 1

> Crew: 1,800

> Armament: 8 x 5 in guns, 4 x 1.1 in anti-aircraft guns, 24 x .50-cal machine guns

> Aircraft capacity: 80

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 12. Long Island-class escort carrier

> First year launched: 1940 (tied)

> Number built: 1

> Crew: 970

> Armament: 1 x 5 in/.51-cal gun, 2 x 3 in/.50-cal gun

> Aircraft capacity: 21

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 11. North Carolina-class battleship

> First year launched: 1940 (tied)

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 1,880

> Armament: 9 x 16 in Mark 6 guns, 20 x 5 in/.38-cal guns, 16 x 1.1 in machine guns

Source: north-carolina-state-archives / Flickr 10. Atlanta-class light cruiser

> First year launched: 1941 (tied)

> Number built: 8

> Crew: 673

> Armament: 8 x 5 in/.38-cal twin Mark 12 guns, 9 x 1.1 in/.75-cal anti-aircraft guns, 8 x 21 in torpedo tubes

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 8. Cleveland-class light cruiser

> First year launched: 1941 (tied)

> Number built: 29

> Crew: 1,255

> Armament: 4 x 152 mm/.47-cal triple guns, 6 x 127 mm/.38-cal twin guns, 4 x 40 mm quad Bofors guns, 6 x 40 mm twin Bofors guns, 10 x 20 mm twin Oerlikon cannons

> Aircraft capacity: 4

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 6. Baltimore-class heavy cruiser

> First year launched: 1942 (tied)

> Number built: 14

> Crew: 1,700

> Armament: 3 x 203 mm/.55-cal triple guns, 6 x 127 mm/.38-cal twin guns, 12 x 40 mm quad Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 24 x 20 mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons

> Aircraft capacity: 4

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 5. Essex-class aircraft carrier

> First year launched: 1942 (tied)

> Number built: 24

> Crew: 2,600

> Armament: 4 x 5 in/.38-cal twin guns, 4 x 5 in/.38-cal singe guns, 8 x 1.6 in/.56-cal quad guns, 46 x 0.8 in/.78-cal anti-aircraft guns

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 4. Independence-class light carrier

> First year launched: 1942 (tied)

> Number built: 9

> Crew: 1,569

> Armament: 24 x 40 mm Bofors guns, 22 x 20 mm anti-aircraft guns

> Aircraft capacity: 30

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 3. Iowa-class battleship

> First year launched: 1942 (tied)

> Number built: 4

> Crew: 1,921

> Armament: 3 x 16 in/.50-cal triple Mark 7 guns, 20 x 5 in/.38-cal Mark 12 guns, 80 x 40mm/.56-cal Bofors anti-aircraft guns, 49 x 20 mm/.70-cal Oerlikon anti-aircraft guns

> Aircraft capacity: 3

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 2. Casablanca-class escort carrier

> First year launched: 1943 (tied)

> Number built: 50

> Crew: 860

> Armament: 1 x 5 in/.38-cal DP gun, 8 x 40 mm twin Oerlikon cannons, 28 x 20 mm Bofors anti-aircraft guns

> Aircraft capacity: 28

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 1. Alaska-class large cruiser

> First year launched: 1943 (tied)

> Number built: 2

> Crew: 2,251

> Armament: 9 x 305 mm guns, 12 x 127 mm dual purpose guns, 56 x 40 mm guns, 34 x 20 mm guns

> Aircraft capacity: 4

