The Most Mass-Produced US Naval Ships in WWII

Throughout World War II, nations across the globe and on both sides of the conflict raced to expand their naval fleets. Some of the most iconic naval vessels were widely produced during that time. Here we are taking a closer look at the most-produced U.S. military ships during WWII. (Currently, however, these are the 19 ships and submarines in U.S. naval fleet.)

To determine the most produced U.S. military ships used in World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed warship production totals from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We included only ship classes that served in WWII and that at least nine or more units were produced during the lifetime of the class. The ship classes are ranked by the total number produced throughout the lifetime of the class. Supplemental information about type, notable ships, and a notable ship’s personnel and year it entered service also came from Military Factory. Ships belonging to the same class often had differing crew complements.

The Fletcher-class destroyer composed the bulk of the U.S. Navy destroyer force of the Pacific Theater in WWII. This destroyer class was armed with five main guns and 10 torpedo tubes, as well as two depth charge racks – anti-submarine weapons. A total of 175 ships of the class were produced, and its destroyers participated in many naval engagements in the Pacific Theater. (Also see, a battle with Japan during WWII was the largest in U.S. naval history.)

It is worth noting that destroyers make up a significant amount of entries on this list. Other notable entries are aircraft carriers, patrol boats, and amphibious assault vessels. Together, they played a significant role in the Allied victory in both the Pacific Theater and the European Theater.

The Essex-class of aircraft carriers played an important role in turning the tide in the Pacific. Part of this was due to the high rate of production and the speed at which these ships entered the service. The flagship of the class, the USS Essex, was completed in just 20 months as the need for aircraft carriers was dire at the time. What may be even more impressive is that not a single Essex-class carrier was lost to enemy action during the war.

These vessels, which represent a diverse array of functions and capabilities, served as crucial elements in determining the outcomes of numerous engagements and, ultimately, the course of the war itself.

Here is a look at the 29 most produced military ships of World War II: