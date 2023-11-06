This State Has the Most Medal of Honor Recipients: Every State Ranked secdef / Flickr

Paris D. Davis was the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor for his service in the Vietnam War with the 5th Special Forces Group. He joins an elite few within the American armed forces who went above and beyond the call of duty in action with the enemy. (Here are the most decorated war heroes in American history.)

Of the over 3,500 Medals of Honor awarded, 1,523 were given for service in the Civil War, the most of any war, 472 were given for service in World War II, and 426 for service in the Indian Campaigns (1869 to 1890). A total of 619 were given posthumously, and there are 65 living Medal of Honor recipients. Nineteen members of the military have been awarded two medals for actions in different wars.

To identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. States are ranked by the total number of Medal of Honor recipients who entered the armed services in the state. All information is from the society.

The number of recipients by state largely correlates with population size and when the state was admitted to the Union. For instance, Massachusetts is ranked third on the list with 265 Medal of Honor recipients. In terms of population, Massachusetts ranks around 15 of all states, but it was the sixth state admitted to the Union. On the other hand, California, the most populous state, ranks sixth with 138 Medal of Honor recipients. The state was admitted to the Union more than half a century after Massachusetts.

Leading the count is New York state — one of the original 13 colonies and one of the most populous states also historically.

The Medal of Honor was not awarded in the time of the Revolutionary War when the Union began. It was first introduced by the Navy in 1861, the Army in 1862, and the Air Force in 1965 (the Air Force was not a separate branch of the service until 1947). And here is every medal and ribbon the U.S. military awards, ranked.

Source: SteveChristensen / iStock via Getty Images 50. Alaska

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 0

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: N/A

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: N/A

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 49. Nevada

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 2

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (1 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (1 recipients)

Source: powerofforever / E+ via Getty Images 48. South Dakota

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 3

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (2 recipients)

Source: JTSorrell / E+ via Getty Images 47. Wyoming

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 3

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (3 recipients)

Source: aimintang / E+ via Getty Images 46. Hawaii

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 7

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (5 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)

Source: mj0007 / iStock via Getty Images 45. Utah

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 5

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Navy (3 recipients)

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images 44. Montana

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 8

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (5 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 43. New Mexico

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 9

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (3 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (8 recipients)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 42. Idaho

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 10

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Korean War (4 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (6 recipients)

Source: hyderabadi / iStock via Getty Images 40. Delaware

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 13

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (9 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

Source: KingWu / E+ via Getty Images 39. Oregon

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 13

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (4 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)

Source: lucky-photographer / iStock via Getty Images 38. Arizona

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 14

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (9 recipients)

Source: 4nadia / iStock via Getty Images 37. North Dakota

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 17

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Philippine Insurrection (9 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 36. Mississippi

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 18

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (12 recipients)

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images 35. Nebraska

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 20

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)

Source: rustyl3599 / iStock via Getty Images 34. North Carolina

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 20

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 33. Alabama

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 21

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (8 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 31. Georgia

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 22

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images 32. Oklahoma

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 22

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)

Source: Creative-Family / iStock via Getty Images 30. Colorado

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 23

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (10 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)

Source: Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images 29. Florida

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 23

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 28. Louisiana

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 24

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (7 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)

Source: ginosphotos / iStock via Getty Images 27. Kansas

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 28

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (9 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (23 recipients)

Source: sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images 26. Rhode Island

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 31

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (22 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (22 recipients)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 25. Washington

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 31

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 24. South Carolina

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 32

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War I (8 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (19 recipients)

Source: Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images 23. Tennessee

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 32

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (26 recipients)

Source: pmstephens / iStock via Getty Images 22. New Hampshire

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 36

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (25 recipients)

Source: alexeys / iStock via Getty Images 21. Kentucky

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 43

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (14 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (35 recipients)

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images 20. West Virginia

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 45

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (26 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (39 recipients)

Source: rruntsch / iStock via Getty Images 19. Minnesota

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 46

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (16 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (33 recipients)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 18. Vermont

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 47

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (43 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (43 recipients)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 17. Virginia

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 50

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (10 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (24 recipients)

Source: CharlieTong / iStock via Getty Images 16. Wisconsin

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 50

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (17 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)

Source: dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images 15. Iowa

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 54

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (45 recipients)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 14. Connecticut

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 56

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (36 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images 13. Maine

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 66

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (48 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (40 recipients)

Source: SerrNovik / iStock via Getty Images 12. Indiana

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 74

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (45 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (61 recipients)

Source: Tamir Kalifa / Getty Images News via Getty Images 11. Texas

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 76

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (32 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (50 recipients)

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images 10. Missouri

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 78

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (26 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (63 recipients)

Source: nashvilledino2 / iStock via Getty Images 9. Maryland

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 83

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (41 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (49 recipients)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 8. New Jersey

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 94

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (35 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (60 recipients)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 7. Michigan

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 109

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (62 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (94 recipients)

Source: bbourdages / iStock via Getty Images 6. California

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 138

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (29 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (89 recipients)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 5. Illinois

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 207

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (112 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (159 recipients)

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images 4. Ohio

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 254

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (153 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (218 recipients)

Source: zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images 3. Massachusetts

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 265

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (132 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (140 recipients)

Source: Elisank79 / iStock via Getty Images 1. New York

> Medal of honor recipients who enlisted in state: 672

> Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (383 recipients)

> Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (409 recipients)

