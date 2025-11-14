S&P 500
6,762.50
+0.24%
Dow Jones
47,301.60
-0.48%
Nasdaq 100
25,133.60
+0.47%
Russell 2000
2,393.52
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,713.60
-0.40%
Nikkei 225
50,655.50
+1.03%
Stock Market Live November 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Selloff Continues, And No One Really Knows Why

Military

From the Heartland to the Coasts: The US States With The Most Decorated Veterans

Quick Read

  • For more than 160 years, the Medal of Honor has stood as the ultimate symbol of American heroism
  • Soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines alike have earned it through acts of selfless courage that changed the course of battles, and really history itself
  • From Civil War soldiers to modern-day warriors, each recipient represents the best of what the nation stands for: bravery, sacrifice, and devotion to others in the face of impossible odds
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
From the Heartland to the Coasts: The US States With The Most Decorated Veterans

© GPT / Flywheel Publishing

For more than 160 years, the Medal of Honor has stood as the ultimate symbol of American heroism. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines alike have earned it through acts of selfless courage that changed the course of battles, and really history itself. From Civil War soldiers to modern-day warriors, each recipient represents the best of what the nation stands for: bravery, sacrifice, and devotion to others in the face of impossible odds.

During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients. We ranked states based on total Medal of Honor recipients. We included supplemental information regarding the conflict with the most recipients, service branch with most recipients, and the most recent recipient from each state.

Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients:

Why Are We Covering This?

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

50. Alaska

fairbanks+Alaska+skyline | Aerial view of Fairbanks Alaska skyline (Quintin Soloviev)
Aerial view of Fairbanks Alaska skyline (Quintin Soloviev) by Quintin Soloviev / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 0
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: N/A
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: N/A
  • Most recent recipient: N/A

49. Nevada

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 2
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (1 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (1 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Bruce Avery Van Voorhis – August 1, 1946

48. South Dakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 3
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (2 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Michael John Fitzmaurice – October 15, 1973

47. Wyoming

Evergreen Cemetery Los Angeles by jondoeforty1
Evergreen Cemetery Los Angeles (CC BY-SA 2.0) by jondoeforty1
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 3
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (3 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Joe Hayashi – June 21, 2000

46. Utah

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 5
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Navy (3 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: George Taro “Joe” Sakato – June 21, 2000

45. Montana

Trump White House Archived / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 9
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (5 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Travis W. Atkins – March 27, 2019

44. New Mexico

Congressional standing ovation by @USArmy
Congressional standing ovation (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 9
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (8 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (3 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Leroy Arthur Petry – July 12, 2011

43. Idaho

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 10
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (6 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Korean War (4 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Frank Stanley Reasoner – January 31, 1967

42. Arkansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 11
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Johnny Lee Canley – October 17, 2018

41. Delaware

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 13
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (9 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: James Phillip Connor – May 7, 1945

40. Oregon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 13
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (4 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Larry Gilbert Dahl – August 8, 1974

39. Arizona

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 17
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (9 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (6 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Manuel V Mendoza – March 18, 2014

38. North Dakota

washington, D.C. by @USArmy
washington, D.C. (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 17
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Philippine Insurrection (9 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Woodrow Wilson Keeble – March 3, 2008

37. Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 18
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (12 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Ed W. Freeman – July 16, 2001

36. Nebraska

Valor 24 Hall of Heroes Ceremo... by @USArmy
Valor 24 Hall of Heroes Ceremo... (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 20
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Donald K Schwab – March 18, 2014

35. Hawaii

U.S. Army OCPA by Kristine Dove / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (21 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (14 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Brunor R. Orig – January 3, 2025

34. North Carolina

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (15 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Hugh Nelson Jr. – January 3, 2025

33. Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (8 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: George Watson – January 13, 1997

32. Georgia

131016-D-HU462-169 by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
131016-D-HU462-169 (United States Government Work ) by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 22
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: William D. Swenson – October 16, 2013

31. Colorado

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (10 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Jon Edward Swanson – May 1, 2002

30. Florida

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Alwyn Crendall Cashe – December 16, 2021

29. Oklahoma

220706-D-BN624-0346 by U.S. Secretary of Defense
220706-D-BN624-0346 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Dwight W. Birdwell – July 5, 2022

28. Louisiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 24
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Paris D. Davis – March 3, 2023

27. Kansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 28
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (23 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (9 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Riley Leroy Pitts – December 10, 1968

26. Rhode Island

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 31
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (22 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (22 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: David Bernard Champagne – July 23, 1953

25. South Carolina

Christopher Celiz by Davidc1220
Christopher Celiz (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Davidc1220
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 31
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (19 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War I (8 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Christopher Andrew Celiz – December 16, 2021

24. Tennessee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 33
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (27 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Larry L. Taylor – September 5, 2023

23. Washington

Trump White House Archives / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 34
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Ronald J. Shurer II – October 1, 2018

22. New Hampshire

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 36
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (25 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Richard Hetherington O’Kane – March 27, 1946

21. Kentucky

United States Air Force medal of honor with case.
Tracy Fisher / Shutterstock.com

  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 44
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (35 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (14 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Garlin Murl Conner – June 26, 2018

20. West Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 45
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (39 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (26 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Robert Willard Hartsock – August 6, 1970

19. Minnesota

Arlington National Cemetery / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 46
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (33 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (16 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Leo Keith Thorsness – October 15, 1973

18. Vermont

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 47
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (43 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (43 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Lawson Paterson “Red” Ramage – January 10, 1945

17. Wisconsin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 49
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (17 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Benjamin Louis Salomon – May 1, 2002

16. Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 50
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (24 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (10 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Humbert Roque “Rocky” Versace – July 8, 2002

15. Iowa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 54
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (45 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Salvatore Augustine Giunta – November 16, 2010

14. Connecticut

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 56
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (36 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: John A. Chapman – August 22, 2018

13. Maine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 66
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (40 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (48 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Gary Ivan Gordon – May 23, 1994

12. Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 74
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (61 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (45 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Frank Harry Ono – September 21, 2000

11. Texas

C.R. Bruce / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 78
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (51 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (32 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Richard E. Cavazos – January 3, 2025

10. Missouri

usabmc / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 78
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (63 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (26 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Willy F. James Jr. – January 13, 1997

9. Maryland

SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl (CC BY 2.0) by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 83
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (49 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (41 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Florent A. Groberg – November 12, 2015

8. New Jersey

Hall of Heroes by @USArmy
Hall of Heroes (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 94
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (60 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (35 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Henry Svehla – May 2, 2011

7. Michigan

170801-D-GO396-0473 by U.S. Secretary of Defense
170801-D-GO396-0473 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 109
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (94 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (62 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: James C. McCloughan – July 31, 2017

6. California

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 138
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (89 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (29 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Salvador J. Lara; Joe Gandara – March 18, 2014

5. Illinois

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 208
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (160 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (112 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Wataru Nakamura – January 3, 2025

4. Ohio

U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 260
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (222 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (155 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Kenneth J. David & Fred B. McGee – January 3, 2025

3. Massachusetts

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 265
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (140 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (132 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Britt Kelly Slabinski – May 24, 2018

2. Pennsylvania

Medal of Honor: Pfc. Ross A. M... by @USArmy
Medal of Honor: Pfc. Ross A. M... (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 379
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (272 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (212 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Ross A. McGinnis – June 2, 2008

1. New York

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 676
  • Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (410 recipients)
  • Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (383 recipients)
  • Most recent recipient: Charles R. Johnson – January 3, 2025

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

This State Has 677 Medal of Honor Recipients, More Than Any Other by a Long Shot
Kellianne Matthews | Mar 18, 2025

This State Has 677 Medal of Honor Recipients, More Than Any Other by a Long Shot

The Medal of Honor is the United States military’s most prestigious recognition of valor. It is not an “award” in…
Which States Have the Most Medal of Honor Recipients?
Kellianne Matthews | Apr 30, 2025

Which States Have the Most Medal of Honor Recipients?

On March 25, 2025, The National Medal of Honor Museum opened its doors in Arlington Texas. Just a few days…
How Many Medal of Honor Recipients Have Come From Your State?
Chris Lange | Dec 29, 2024

How Many Medal of Honor Recipients Have Come From Your State?

Since the birth of the United States, countless men and women have displayed extraordinary bravery in defending the nation and…
The Majority of Medal of Honor Recipients Are from These States
Chris Lange | Feb 4, 2025

The Majority of Medal of Honor Recipients Are from These States

In America, the Medal of Honor is given to members of the military who display “extraordinary acts of courage.” This…
The State With 675 Medal of Honor Recipients Throughout History
Jennifer Geer | Jan 6, 2025

The State With 675 Medal of Honor Recipients Throughout History

The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration that can be awarded by the United States government. According to…
Which State Has the Most Medal of Honor Recipients? See Where Your State Ranks
Chris Lange | Nov 26, 2024

Which State Has the Most Medal of Honor Recipients? See Where Your State Ranks

The Medal of Honor is regarded as the highest achievement possible within the Armed Forces of the United States. Service…
The Most Recent Medal of Honor Awards Include A U.S. Civil War Soldier
Chris Lange | May 17, 2025

The Most Recent Medal of Honor Awards Include A U.S. Civil War Soldier

The Medal of Honor is recognized as the highest award in the U.S. military regardless of branch. Whether the recipients…
The 40 Newest Medal of Honor Recipients
Chris Lange | Mar 16, 2025

The 40 Newest Medal of Honor Recipients

National Medal of Honor Day is coming up on March 25th. This day, established in 1990, honors the highest military…
This Is the Newest Medal of Honor Recipient from Your State
Chris Lange | Mar 16, 2025

This Is the Newest Medal of Honor Recipient from Your State

This month we celebrate the nation’s highest and most esteemed military decoration, the Medal of Honor. Formalized in 1990, March…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 22,440,232
+$16.65
+7.03%
$253.60
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 6,044,898
+$12.73
+6.52%
$207.94
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 22,521,123
+$2.12
+6.05%
$37.21
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 1,175,456
+$7.65
+4.35%
$183.43
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 2,581,383
+$23.27
+4.17%
$581.44

Top Losing Stocks

Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 429,119
-$2.05
3.27%
$60.67
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 2,440,666
-$35.46
3.07%
$1,118.77
UnitedHealth Group
UNH Vol: 4,336,573
-$10.02
3.01%
$322.50
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 10,617,638
-$1.43
2.93%
$47.21
-$1.64
2.48%
$64.62