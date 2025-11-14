From the Heartland to the Coasts: The US States With The Most Decorated Veterans

For more than 160 years, the Medal of Honor has stood as the ultimate symbol of American heroism. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines alike have earned it through acts of selfless courage that changed the course of battles, and really history itself. From Civil War soldiers to modern-day warriors, each recipient represents the best of what the nation stands for: bravery, sacrifice, and devotion to others in the face of impossible odds.
During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients. We ranked states based on total Medal of Honor recipients. We included supplemental information regarding the conflict with the most recipients, service branch with most recipients, and the most recent recipient from each state.
Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients:
Why Are We Covering This?
The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.
50. Alaska
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 0
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: N/A
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: N/A
- Most recent recipient: N/A
49. Nevada
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 2
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (1 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (1 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Bruce Avery Van Voorhis – August 1, 1946
48. South Dakota
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 3
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (2 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Michael John Fitzmaurice – October 15, 1973
47. Wyoming
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 3
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (3 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Joe Hayashi – June 21, 2000
46. Utah
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 5
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Navy (3 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: George Taro “Joe” Sakato – June 21, 2000
45. Montana
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 9
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (5 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Travis W. Atkins – March 27, 2019
44. New Mexico
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 9
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (8 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (3 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Leroy Arthur Petry – July 12, 2011
43. Idaho
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 10
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (6 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Korean War (4 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Frank Stanley Reasoner – January 31, 1967
42. Arkansas
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 11
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Johnny Lee Canley – October 17, 2018
41. Delaware
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 13
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (9 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: James Phillip Connor – May 7, 1945
40. Oregon
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 13
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (4 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Larry Gilbert Dahl – August 8, 1974
39. Arizona
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 17
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (9 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (6 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Manuel V Mendoza – March 18, 2014
38. North Dakota
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 17
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Philippine Insurrection (9 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Woodrow Wilson Keeble – March 3, 2008
37. Mississippi
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 18
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (12 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Ed W. Freeman – July 16, 2001
36. Nebraska
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 20
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Donald K Schwab – March 18, 2014
35. Hawaii
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (21 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (14 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Brunor R. Orig – January 3, 2025
34. North Carolina
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (15 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Hugh Nelson Jr. – January 3, 2025
33. Alabama
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (8 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: George Watson – January 13, 1997
32. Georgia
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 22
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: William D. Swenson – October 16, 2013
31. Colorado
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (10 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Jon Edward Swanson – May 1, 2002
30. Florida
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Alwyn Crendall Cashe – December 16, 2021
29. Oklahoma
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Dwight W. Birdwell – July 5, 2022
28. Louisiana
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 24
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Paris D. Davis – March 3, 2023
27. Kansas
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 28
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (23 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (9 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Riley Leroy Pitts – December 10, 1968
26. Rhode Island
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 31
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (22 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (22 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: David Bernard Champagne – July 23, 1953
25. South Carolina
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 31
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (19 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War I (8 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Christopher Andrew Celiz – December 16, 2021
24. Tennessee
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 33
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (27 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Larry L. Taylor – September 5, 2023
23. Washington
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 34
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Ronald J. Shurer II – October 1, 2018
22. New Hampshire
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 36
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (25 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Richard Hetherington O’Kane – March 27, 1946
21. Kentucky
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 44
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (35 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (14 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Garlin Murl Conner – June 26, 2018
20. West Virginia
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 45
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (39 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (26 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Robert Willard Hartsock – August 6, 1970
19. Minnesota
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 46
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (33 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (16 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Leo Keith Thorsness – October 15, 1973
18. Vermont
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 47
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (43 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (43 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Lawson Paterson “Red” Ramage – January 10, 1945
17. Wisconsin
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 49
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (17 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Benjamin Louis Salomon – May 1, 2002
16. Virginia
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 50
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (24 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (10 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Humbert Roque “Rocky” Versace – July 8, 2002
15. Iowa
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 54
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (45 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Salvatore Augustine Giunta – November 16, 2010
14. Connecticut
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 56
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (36 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: John A. Chapman – August 22, 2018
13. Maine
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 66
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (40 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (48 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Gary Ivan Gordon – May 23, 1994
12. Indiana
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 74
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (61 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (45 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Frank Harry Ono – September 21, 2000
11. Texas
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 78
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (51 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (32 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Richard E. Cavazos – January 3, 2025
10. Missouri
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 78
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (63 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (26 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Willy F. James Jr. – January 13, 1997
9. Maryland
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 83
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (49 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (41 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Florent A. Groberg – November 12, 2015
8. New Jersey
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 94
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (60 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (35 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Henry Svehla – May 2, 2011
7. Michigan
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 109
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (94 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (62 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: James C. McCloughan – July 31, 2017
6. California
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 138
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (89 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (29 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Salvador J. Lara; Joe Gandara – March 18, 2014
5. Illinois
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 208
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (160 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (112 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Wataru Nakamura – January 3, 2025
4. Ohio
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 260
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (222 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (155 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Kenneth J. David & Fred B. McGee – January 3, 2025
3. Massachusetts
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 265
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (140 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (132 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Britt Kelly Slabinski – May 24, 2018
2. Pennsylvania
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 379
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (272 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (212 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Ross A. McGinnis – June 2, 2008
1. New York
- Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 676
- Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (410 recipients)
- Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (383 recipients)
- Most recent recipient: Charles R. Johnson – January 3, 2025