From the Heartland to the Coasts: The US States With The Most Decorated Veterans

For more than 160 years, the Medal of Honor has stood as the ultimate symbol of American heroism. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines alike have earned it through acts of selfless courage that changed the course of battles, and really history itself. From Civil War soldiers to modern-day warriors, each recipient represents the best of what the nation stands for: bravery, sacrifice, and devotion to others in the face of impossible odds.

During the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these servicemembers, roughly 3,500 medals have been awarded to a select few.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients. We ranked states based on total Medal of Honor recipients. We included supplemental information regarding the conflict with the most recipients, service branch with most recipients, and the most recent recipient from each state.

Here is a look at the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients:

Why Are We Covering This?

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

50. Alaska

Aerial view of Fairbanks Alaska skyline (Quintin Soloviev) by Quintin Soloviev / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 0

0 Service branch with the most recipients from state: N/A

N/A Conflict with the most recipients from state: N/A

N/A Most recent recipient: N/A

49. Nevada

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 2

2 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (1 recipients)

U.S. Army (1 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (1 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (1 recipients) Most recent recipient: Bruce Avery Van Voorhis – August 1, 1946

48. South Dakota

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 3

3 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (2 recipients)

U.S. Army (2 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)

World War II (2 recipients) Most recent recipient: Michael John Fitzmaurice – October 15, 1973

47. Wyoming

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 3

3 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (3 recipients)

U.S. Army (3 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (2 recipients)

World War II (2 recipients) Most recent recipient: Joe Hayashi – June 21, 2000

46. Utah

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 5

5 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Navy (3 recipients)

U.S. Navy (3 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)

World War II (4 recipients) Most recent recipient: George Taro “Joe” Sakato – June 21, 2000

45. Montana

Trump White House Archived / Public Domain / Flickr

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 9

9 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)

U.S. Army (7 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (5 recipients)

World War II (5 recipients) Most recent recipient: Travis W. Atkins – March 27, 2019

44. New Mexico

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 9

9 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (8 recipients)

U.S. Army (8 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (3 recipients)

World War II (3 recipients) Most recent recipient: Leroy Arthur Petry – July 12, 2011

43. Idaho

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 10

10 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (6 recipients)

U.S. Army (6 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Korean War (4 recipients)

Korean War (4 recipients) Most recent recipient: Frank Stanley Reasoner – January 31, 1967

42. Arkansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 11

11 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (7 recipients)

U.S. Army (7 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)

World War II (7 recipients) Most recent recipient: Johnny Lee Canley – October 17, 2018

41. Delaware

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 13

13 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

U.S. Army (11 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (9 recipients)

Civil War (9 recipients) Most recent recipient: James Phillip Connor – May 7, 1945

40. Oregon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 13

13 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)

U.S. Army (10 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (4 recipients)

Vietnam War (4 recipients) Most recent recipient: Larry Gilbert Dahl – August 8, 1974

39. Arizona

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 17

17 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (9 recipients)

U.S. Army (9 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (6 recipients)

Vietnam War (6 recipients) Most recent recipient: Manuel V Mendoza – March 18, 2014

38. North Dakota

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 17

17 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)

U.S. Army (14 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Philippine Insurrection (9 recipients)

Philippine Insurrection (9 recipients) Most recent recipient: Woodrow Wilson Keeble – March 3, 2008

37. Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 18

18 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (12 recipients)

U.S. Army (12 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)

World War II (6 recipients) Most recent recipient: Ed W. Freeman – July 16, 2001

36. Nebraska

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 20

20 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (10 recipients)

U.S. Army (10 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (4 recipients)

World War II (4 recipients) Most recent recipient: Donald K Schwab – March 18, 2014

35. Hawaii

U.S. Army OCPA by Kristine Dove / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21

21 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (21 recipients)

U.S. Army (21 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (14 recipients)

World War II (14 recipients) Most recent recipient: Brunor R. Orig – January 3, 2025

34. North Carolina

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21

21 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (15 recipients)

U.S. Army (15 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)

World War II (7 recipients) Most recent recipient: Hugh Nelson Jr. – January 3, 2025

33. Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 21

21 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)

U.S. Army (13 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (8 recipients)

World War II (8 recipients) Most recent recipient: George Watson – January 13, 1997

32. Georgia

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 22

22 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

U.S. Army (11 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)

Vietnam War (9 recipients) Most recent recipient: William D. Swenson – October 16, 2013

31. Colorado

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23

23 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (14 recipients)

U.S. Army (14 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (10 recipients)

World War II (10 recipients) Most recent recipient: Jon Edward Swanson – May 1, 2002

30. Florida

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23

23 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (11 recipients)

U.S. Army (11 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Vietnam War (9 recipients)

Vietnam War (9 recipients) Most recent recipient: Alwyn Crendall Cashe – December 16, 2021

29. Oklahoma

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 23

23 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)

U.S. Army (17 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)

World War II (13 recipients) Most recent recipient: Dwight W. Birdwell – July 5, 2022

28. Louisiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 24

24 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (13 recipients)

U.S. Army (13 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (6 recipients)

World War II (6 recipients) Most recent recipient: Paris D. Davis – March 3, 2023

27. Kansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 28

28 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (23 recipients)

U.S. Army (23 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (9 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (9 recipients) Most recent recipient: Riley Leroy Pitts – December 10, 1968

26. Rhode Island

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 31

31 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (22 recipients)

U.S. Army (22 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (22 recipients)

Civil War (22 recipients) Most recent recipient: David Bernard Champagne – July 23, 1953

25. South Carolina

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 31

31 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (19 recipients)

U.S. Army (19 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War I (8 recipients)

World War I (8 recipients) Most recent recipient: Christopher Andrew Celiz – December 16, 2021

24. Tennessee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 33

33 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (27 recipients)

U.S. Army (27 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (7 recipients)

World War II (7 recipients) Most recent recipient: Larry L. Taylor – September 5, 2023

23. Washington

Trump White House Archives / Public Domain / Flickr

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 34

34 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (17 recipients)

U.S. Army (17 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (13 recipients)

World War II (13 recipients) Most recent recipient: Ronald J. Shurer II – October 1, 2018

22. New Hampshire

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 36

36 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (25 recipients)

U.S. Army (25 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)

Civil War (30 recipients) Most recent recipient: Richard Hetherington O’Kane – March 27, 1946

21. Kentucky

Tracy Fisher / Shutterstock.com

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 44

44 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (35 recipients)

U.S. Army (35 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (14 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (14 recipients) Most recent recipient: Garlin Murl Conner – June 26, 2018

20. West Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 45

45 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (39 recipients)

U.S. Army (39 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (26 recipients)

Civil War (26 recipients) Most recent recipient: Robert Willard Hartsock – August 6, 1970

19. Minnesota

Arlington National Cemetery / Public Domain / Flickr

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 46

46 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (33 recipients)

U.S. Army (33 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (16 recipients)

Civil War (16 recipients) Most recent recipient: Leo Keith Thorsness – October 15, 1973

18. Vermont

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 47

47 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (43 recipients)

U.S. Army (43 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (43 recipients)

Civil War (43 recipients) Most recent recipient: Lawson Paterson “Red” Ramage – January 10, 1945

17. Wisconsin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 49

49 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)

U.S. Army (38 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (17 recipients)

Civil War (17 recipients) Most recent recipient: Benjamin Louis Salomon – May 1, 2002

16. Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 50

50 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (24 recipients)

U.S. Army (24 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (10 recipients)

Civil War (10 recipients) Most recent recipient: Humbert Roque “Rocky” Versace – July 8, 2002

15. Iowa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 54

54 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (45 recipients)

U.S. Army (45 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (30 recipients)

Civil War (30 recipients) Most recent recipient: Salvatore Augustine Giunta – November 16, 2010

14. Connecticut

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 56

56 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (38 recipients)

U.S. Army (38 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (36 recipients)

Civil War (36 recipients) Most recent recipient: John A. Chapman – August 22, 2018

13. Maine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 66

66 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (40 recipients)

U.S. Army (40 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (48 recipients)

Civil War (48 recipients) Most recent recipient: Gary Ivan Gordon – May 23, 1994

12. Indiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 74

74 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (61 recipients)

U.S. Army (61 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (45 recipients)

Civil War (45 recipients) Most recent recipient: Frank Harry Ono – September 21, 2000

11. Texas

C.R. Bruce / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 78

78 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (51 recipients)

U.S. Army (51 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: World War II (32 recipients)

World War II (32 recipients) Most recent recipient: Richard E. Cavazos – January 3, 2025

10. Missouri

usabmc / Flickr / Public Domain

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 78

78 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (63 recipients)

U.S. Army (63 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (26 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (26 recipients) Most recent recipient: Willy F. James Jr. – January 13, 1997

9. Maryland

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 83

83 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (49 recipients)

U.S. Army (49 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (41 recipients)

Civil War (41 recipients) Most recent recipient: Florent A. Groberg – November 12, 2015

8. New Jersey

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 94

94 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (60 recipients)

U.S. Army (60 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (35 recipients)

Civil War (35 recipients) Most recent recipient: Henry Svehla – May 2, 2011

7. Michigan

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 109

109 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (94 recipients)

U.S. Army (94 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (62 recipients)

Civil War (62 recipients) Most recent recipient: James C. McCloughan – July 31, 2017

6. California

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 138

138 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (89 recipients)

U.S. Army (89 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Indian Campaigns (29 recipients)

Indian Campaigns (29 recipients) Most recent recipient: Salvador J. Lara; Joe Gandara – March 18, 2014

5. Illinois

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 208

208 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (160 recipients)

U.S. Army (160 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (112 recipients)

Civil War (112 recipients) Most recent recipient: Wataru Nakamura – January 3, 2025

4. Ohio

U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 260

260 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (222 recipients)

U.S. Army (222 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (155 recipients)

Civil War (155 recipients) Most recent recipient: Kenneth J. David & Fred B. McGee – January 3, 2025

3. Massachusetts

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 265

265 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (140 recipients)

U.S. Army (140 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (132 recipients)

Civil War (132 recipients) Most recent recipient: Britt Kelly Slabinski – May 24, 2018

2. Pennsylvania

Medal of Honor recipients credited to state: 379

379 Service branch with the most recipients from state: U.S. Army (272 recipients)

U.S. Army (272 recipients) Conflict with the most recipients from state: Civil War (212 recipients)

Civil War (212 recipients) Most recent recipient: Ross A. McGinnis – June 2, 2008

1. New York

U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons