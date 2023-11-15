Every US Army Tank in History signalcorpsarchive / Flickr

With the White House calling it “the most capable tank in the world,” the M1 Abrams is quite different from the first tank the U.S. military used, in World War I, the Renault FT-17. (Check out The Newest Tanks of the Modern Era.)

The two-man light tank, made by French car company Renault, is considered the world’s first modern tank and included many features still seen on modern tanks — notably, a 360-degree rotating turret. It entered service in 1917, the year the U.S. Tank Corp was formed. A year later, the first American tanks were manufactured, starting with the Ford Model 1918 3-ton and the M1917 6-ton, which entered service in 1918.

Tanks have only continued to evolve since. To identify the U.S. military tanks throughout the years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of tanks used by the U.S. military from Military Factory, an online database of vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. Tanks are listed according to when they entered the service. Data on the type of tank, country of origin, crew size, wars served, and number produced also came from Military Factory.

Though different American tanks with varying qualities were built during the Second World War, including the Pershing with its unreliable transmission, it was the British-made M4 Sherman “that would become a legend on the battlefield,” according to Popular Mechanics. The Sherman, an all-round medium tank, came with a 75mm gun as standard and had a five man crew. (This is the largest tank battle in history.)

Though the Sherman was still used in Korea, in the Vietnam War, the M48 Patton and later the M551 Sheridan light tank became the workhorses of the war. Meanwhile, the concept of the Main Battle Tank – to combine the firepower and protection of a heavy tank with the mobility of a medium tank by using composite armor and improvements in engine, suspension, and more – continued to develop. The M60 Patton, which entered service in 1960, packed a 105mm gun, had armor up to 10 inches thick, and could travel up to 30 mph with a crew of four.

But even that could be improved – enter the M1 Abrams, which weighs about 10 times WWI tanks and itself is being constantly upgraded. Incorporating new electronics and GPS systems, a new type of armor that is up to a foot thick in some places, and packing a 120mm M256A1 smoothbore gun that can pour armor-piercing rounds with depleted uranium penetrators and M830 high-explosive anti-tank rounds, it proved itself in the Gulf War, destroying multitudes of Iraqi tanks.

What’s next for tanks? Improvements in armor and armaments certainly are in the works, as are the incorporation of drones and other new technologies.

Here is every tank in the history of the US military.

Renault FT-17

Source: Three Lions / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1917

1917 Wars served: World War I

World War I Country of origin: France

France Type: Light tank

Light tank Crew size: 2

2 Number produced: 3,694 – #12 most produced

Tank Mk V

Source: Ryzhkov_Sergey / iStock via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1918

1918 Wars served: World War I

World War I Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Type: Heavy tank / armored fighting vehicle

Heavy tank / armored fighting vehicle Crew size: 8

8 Number produced: 1,004 – #17 most produced

Ford Model 1918 3-ton (M1918)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1918

1918 Wars served: World War I

World War I Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank combat vehicle

Light tank combat vehicle Crew size: 2

2 Number produced: 15 – #29 most produced

M1917 6-ton

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Year entered service: 1918

1918 Wars served: World War I

World War I Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light two-man combat tank

Light two-man combat tank Crew size: 2

2 Number produced: 950 – #19 most produced

Tank Mark VIII (International / Liberty

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1919

1919 Wars served: World War I

World War I Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Armored fighting vehicle

Armored fighting vehicle Crew size: 11

11 Number produced: 125 – #26 most produced

M1 (Light Tank, M1 / M1 Combat Car)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1933

1933 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank

Light tank Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 113 – #27 most produced

Marmon-Herrington CTLS (CTL)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1935

1935 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank / tankette

Light tank / tankette Crew size: 2

2 Number produced: 875 – #20 most produced

M2 (Light tank, M2)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1935

1935 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank

Light tank Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 696 – #22 most produced

Medium Tank M2

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1940

1940 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Crew size: 6

6 Number produced: 112 – #28 most produced

M3 Lee / M3 Grant (Medium Tank, M3)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1941

1941 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Crew size: 6

6 Number produced: 6,258 – #8 most produced

M3 Stuart (Light Tank, M3)

Source: Thomas_Brock / iStock via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1941

1941 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank

Light tank Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 22,744 – #2 most produced

M5 Stuart (Light tank, M5) (Stuart VI)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1942

1942 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank

Light tank Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 8,884 – #6 most produced

Sherman Crab

Year entered service: 1942

1942 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Type: Special purpose mine flail tank tracked support vehicle

Special purpose mine flail tank tracked support vehicle Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 1,000 – #18 most produced

M4 Sherman (Medium Tank, M4)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1942

1942 Wars served: World War II, Korean War

World War II, Korean War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 50,000 – #1 most produced

M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)

Year entered service: 1943

1943 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Airborne infantry light tank

Airborne infantry light tank Crew size: 3

3 Number produced: 830 – #21 most produced

Sherman Firefly (Medium Tank, M4A4)

Year entered service: 1944

1944 Wars served: World War II, Korean War

World War II, Korean War Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Type: Tank destroyer / medium tank

Tank destroyer / medium tank Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 2,100 – #14 most produced

M4A3(76)W HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight / M4A3E8)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1944

1944 Wars served: World War II, Korean War

World War II, Korean War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Upped-gunned medium tank

Upped-gunned medium tank Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 2,617 – #13 most produced

Sherman DD (Duplex Drive)

Year entered service: 1944

1944 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Type: Amphibious combat tank tracked combat vehicle

Amphibious combat tank tracked combat vehicle Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 200 – #25 most produced

Sherman Jumbo (Medium Tank, M4A3E2)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1944

1944 Wars served: World War II

World War II Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Up-armored medium tank / assault tank

Up-armored medium tank / assault tank Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 254 – #24 most produced

M24 Chaffee (Light Tank, M24)

Year entered service: 1944

1944 Wars served: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War

World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Reconnaissance light tank

Reconnaissance light tank Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 4,731 – #9 most produced

M26 Pershing

Source: wsmahar / E+ via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1945

1945 Wars served: World War II, Korean War

World War II, Korean War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Heavy tank / medium tank

Heavy tank / medium tank Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 4,550 – #10 most produced

M46 Patton (General Patton)

Source: signalcorpsarchive / Flickr

Year entered service: 1950

1950 Wars served: Korean War

Korean War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle

Medium tank tracked combat vehicle Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 1,160 – #16 most produced

M47 (Patton II)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1951

1951 Wars served: N/A

N/A Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle

Medium tank tracked combat vehicle Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 8,676 – #7 most produced

M41 Walker Bulldog

Year entered service: 1951

1951 Wars served: Korean War, Vietnam War

Korean War, Vietnam War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank tracked combat vehicle

Light tank tracked combat vehicle Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 3,728 – #11 most produced

M48 Patton

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Year entered service: 1952

1952 Wars served: Vietnam War

Vietnam War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 12,000 – #4 most produced

M103 (Tank, Combat, Full Tracked, 120-mm, M103)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1957

1957 Wars served: N/A

N/A Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Crew size: 5

5 Number produced: 300 – #23 most produced

M60 (Patton)

Source: FuzzMartin / iStock via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1960

1960 Wars served: Vietnam War, Gulf War

Vietnam War, Gulf War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 15,000 – #3 most produced

M551 Sheridan

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Year entered service: 1968

1968 Wars served: Vietnam War, Gulf War

Vietnam War, Gulf War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle

Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 1,562 – #15 most produced

M1 Abrams

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1980

1980 Wars served: Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, Iraq War

Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, Iraq War Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Crew size: 4

4 Number produced: 10,000 – #5 most produced

