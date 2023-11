Every US Army Tank in History, Ranked by Top Speed rutgervandermaar / Flickr

World War I saw the advent of the tank in warfare. This armored all-terrain vehicle was originally slow and cumbersome, but over the years it has evolved into a highly mobile attack vehicle. The main gun on tanks now is drastically larger and capable of much more destruction, and along with that, the speed on these tanks has vastly improved as well. (See countries with the most tanks in 2023.)

Part of innovating the tank was adding bigger guns or stronger armor, but adding mobility and speed were equally important so as not to be a sitting duck on the battlefield. Highly mobile tanks were meant to play the role that had been reserved for horse cavalry in generations prior, while slower and more heavily armored tanks provided infantry support. (Here are 20 tank prototypes rejected by the U.S. military.)

Prior to these roles being crystallized into mobile and slow tanks, several different designs were tried. During this interwar era, a series of prototypes emerged that would not actually see service, but their designs were later used to build future generations of tanks, including fast, mobile tanks.

To determine the fastest tanks in U.S. military history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of tanks used by the U.S. military from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world. All U.S. tanks are ranked here according to their top speed. Additional data on the type of tank, country of origin, crew size, wars served, and number produced also came from Military Factory.

The tanks on the list range from WWI-era tanks to those used in the modern era, though more modern tanks are not necessarily faster. The slowest tank, the Mk V, had a top speed of 4.6 miles per hour. The top speed of the fastest tank is about 10 times that, at 45 mph. The much-discussed M1 Abrams that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine to aide in its defense against the Russian invasion, has a top speed of 41.6 mph.

These are the fastest tanks in the U.S. military:

Source: Ryzhkov_Sergey / iStock via Getty Images 29. Tank Mk V

> Top speed: 4.6 mph

> Year entered service: 1918

> Wars served: World War I

> Country of origin: United Kingdom

> Type: Heavy tank / armored fighting vehicle

> Crew size: 8

> Number produced: 1,004 — #17 most produced

Source: Three Lions / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 28. Renault Ft-17

> Top speed: 4.8 mph

> Year entered service: 1917

> Wars served: World War I

> Country of origin: France

> Type: Light tank

> Crew size: 2

> Number produced: 3,694 — #12 most produced

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr 27. M1917 6-ton

> Top speed: 5.5 mph

> Year entered service: 1918

> Wars served: World War I

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Light two-man combat tank

> Crew size: 2

> Number produced: 950 — #19 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 26. Tank Mark VIII (International / Liberty

> Top speed: 6.2 mph

> Year entered service: 1919

> Wars served: World War I

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Armored fighting vehicle

> Crew size: 11

> Number produced: 125 — #26 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 25. Ford Model 1918 3-ton (M1918)

> Top speed: 8.1 mph

> Year entered service: 1918

> Wars served: World War I

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Light tank combat vehicle

> Crew size: 2

> Number produced: 15 — #29 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 24. M103 (Tank, Combat, Full Tracked, 120-mm, M103)

> Top speed: 21.1 mph

> Year entered service: 1957

> Wars served: N/A

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Heavy tank

> Crew size: 5

> Number produced: 300 — #23 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 23. Sherman Jumbo (Medium Tank, M4A3E2)

> Top speed: 21.7 mph

> Year entered service: 1944

> Wars served: World War II

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Up-armored medium tank / assault tank

> Crew size: 5

> Number produced: 254 — #24 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 22. M4A3(76)W HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight / M4A3E8)

> Top speed: 23.0 mph

> Year entered service: 1944

> Wars served: World War II, Korean War

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Upped-gunned medium tank

> Crew size: 5

> Number produced: 2,617 — #13 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 21. M4 Sherman (Medium Tank, M4)

> Top speed: 23.9 mph

> Year entered service: 1942

> Wars served: World War II, Korean War

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Medium tank

> Crew size: 5

> Number produced: 50,000 — #1 most produced

Source: wsmahar / E+ via Getty Images 19. M26 Pershing

> Top speed: 24.9 mph

> Year entered service: 1945

> Wars served: World War II, Korean War

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Heavy tank / medium tank

> Crew size: 5

> Number produced: 4,550 — #10 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 18. Medium Tank M2

> Top speed: 26.1 mph

> Year entered service: 1940

> Wars served: World War II

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Medium tank

> Crew size: 6

> Number produced: 112 — #28 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 17. M3 Lee / M3 Grant (Medium Tank, M3)

> Top speed: 26.1 mph

> Year entered service: 1941

> Wars served: World War II

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Medium tank

> Crew size: 6

> Number produced: 6,258 — #8 most produced

Source: signalcorpsarchive / Flickr 14. M46 Patton (General Patton)

> Top speed: 29.8 mph

> Year entered service: 1950

> Wars served: Korean War

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle

> Crew size: 5

> Number produced: 1,160 — #16 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. M47 (Patton II)

> Top speed: 29.8 mph

> Year entered service: 1951

> Wars served: N/A

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Medium tank tracked combat vehicle

> Crew size: 5

> Number produced: 8,676 — #7 most produced

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr 12. M48 Patton

> Top speed: 29.8 mph

> Year entered service: 1952

> Wars served: Vietnam War

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Medium tank

> Crew size: 4

> Number produced: 12,000 — #4 most produced

Source: FuzzMartin / iStock via Getty Images 11. M60 (Patton)

> Top speed: 30.0 mph

> Year entered service: 1960

> Wars served: Vietnam War, Gulf War

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Main battle tank

> Crew size: 4

> Number produced: 15,000 — #3 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 10. Marmon-Herrington CTLS (CTL)

> Top speed: 32.9 mph

> Year entered service: 1935

> Wars served: World War II

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Light tank / tankette

> Crew size: 2

> Number produced: 875 — #20 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 9. M2 (Light tank, M2)

> Top speed: 34.8 mph

> Year entered service: 1935

> Wars served: World War II

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Light tank

> Crew size: 4

> Number produced: 696 — #22 most produced

Source: Thomas_Brock / iStock via Getty Images 7. M3 Stuart (Light Tank, M3)

> Top speed: 36.0 mph

> Year entered service: 1941

> Wars served: World War II

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Light tank

> Crew size: 4

> Number produced: 22,744 — #2 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 6. M5 Stuart (Light tank, M5) (Stuart VI)

> Top speed: 36.0 mph

> Year entered service: 1942

> Wars served: World War II

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Light tank

> Crew size: 4

> Number produced: 8,884 — #6 most produced

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr 3. M551 Sheridan

> Top speed: 43.5 mph

> Year entered service: 1968

> Wars served: Vietnam War, Gulf War

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Armored reconnaissance airborne assault vehicle

> Crew size: 4

> Number produced: 1,562 — #15 most produced

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 2. M1 (Light Tank, M1 / M1 Combat Car)

> Top speed: 44.7 mph

> Year entered service: 1933

> Wars served: World War II

> Country of origin: United States

> Type: Light tank

> Crew size: 4

> Number produced: 113 — #27 most produced

