Heavily armored and capable of massive destruction, the modern tank dominates the battlefield. It has been employed by countless militaries around the world in conflicts ranging from land wars in Africa to the current Russia-Ukraine War. (These are the 15 largest tank battles of all time.)
Military generals have touted the modern tank as a useful instrument of war. General Patton was particularly enthusiastic about how valuable tanks are, saying, “The tank is a special, technical, and vastly powerful weapon. It certainly is neither a cavalryman nor an infantryman. Yet, give it half a chance, over suitable terrain and on proper missions, and it will mean the difference between defeat and victory to the infantry or cavalry with which it is cooperating.”
Like other weapons, tanks have evolved considerably from Patton’s days. To identify the newest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ordered tanks according to when they first were introduced, and only included modern tanks after 1990. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage and only included tanks that had at least 10 units manufactured.
Interestingly, there are no American tanks on the list. The M1 Abrams just missed the cutoff as it entered service before 1990. However, tanks on the list have been influenced by American technology, including the Egyptian-made Ramses II.
This Ramses II is interesting as it draws heavily on U.S. and Soviet tech. The chassis is a heavily modified version of the Soviet Cold War era T-54 main battle tank. And along with the existing T-54 equipment, it combines the weapons systems of the M60 Patton tank. The Ramses II boasts a 105mm M68 main gun, or turret, with secondary armaments of a 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun and a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun. This tank only entered the service of the Egyptian military in 2005. (Also see, countries with the most tanks in 2023.)
One aspect that is consistent across all these modern tanks is that each is equipped with smoke grenade dischargers or dispensers, which exist to create a smoke screen for the tank. This is to reduce enemy visibility or accuracy, allowing friendly vehicles to take evasive action, counterattack, or withdraw under cover. This is a key component in the modern tank.
Modern tanks are also fairly standardized in terms of the ammunition used. Practically all tanks mentioned here have at least a 7.62mm machine gun as a secondary armament, although roles may vary for this gun whether it is anti-infantry or anti-aircraft. Some tanks have even bigger guns with 12.7mm guns that fill similar roles. For the main gun, or the turret, most modern tanks are chambered for anywhere between 105mm to 125mm rounds, and some even have missile-firing capabilities.
Here is a look at the newest tanks of the modern era:
36. AMX-56 Leclerc
> Year introduced: 1992
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm GIAT CN120-26/52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm GIAT M693 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm NFI anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: France
> Total units manufactured: 862
> Manufacturer(s): GIAT Industries / Nexter
> Top speed: 44 mph
35. Pokpung-ho (Storm Tiger) (M-2002)
> Year introduced: 1992
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm main gun, 14.5mm KPVT anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 PKT general purpose coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: North Korea
> Total units manufactured: 250
> Manufacturer(s): Ryu Kyong-su Tank Factory
> Top speed: 37 mph
34. Type 90 (Kyu-maru)
> Year introduced: 1992
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Japan
> Total units manufactured: 341
> Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
> Top speed: 43 mph
33. Stridsfordon 90 (CV90 / Strf 90)
> Year introduced: 1993
> Type: Infantry fighting vehicle / light tank
> Armament: 40mm Bofors autocannon, 7.62mm Browning coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Sweden
> Total units manufactured: 1,200
> Manufacturer(s): Hagglunds / BAe Systems
> Top speed: 43 mph
32. T-90
> Year introduced: 1995
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges
> Country of origin: Russia
> Total units manufactured: 2,055
> Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
> Top speed: 40 mph
31. CIO Ariete
> Year introduced: 1995
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm L44 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Italy
> Total units manufactured: 200
> Manufacturer(s): IVECO / OTO-Melara
> Top speed: 40 mph
30. PT-91 Twardy
> Year introduced: 1995
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm 2A46M main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dispensers
> Country of origin: Poland
> Total units manufactured: 232
> Manufacturer(s): Zaklady Mechaniczne Bumar-Labedy
> Top speed: 37 mph
29. DIO T-72Z (T-55)
> Year introduced: 1996
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 105mm M68 rifled main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Iran
> Total units manufactured: 400
> Manufacturer(s): Defense Industries Organization (DIO)
> Top speed: 40 mph
28. DIO Zulfiqar
> Year introduced: 1996
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Iran
> Total units manufactured: 250
> Manufacturer(s): Defense Industries Organization (DIO)
> Top speed: 43 mph
27. NORINCO ZTZ-96 (Type 96)
> Year introduced: 1997
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: China
> Total units manufactured: 2,200
> Manufacturer(s): First Inner Mongolia Machinery Factory
> Top speed: 40 mph
26. Challenger 2 (FV4034)
> Year introduced: 1998
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm L30 CHARM main gun, 7.62mm coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: United Kingdom
> Total units manufactured: 446
> Manufacturer(s): Vickers Defence Systems / BAe Systems
> Top speed: 37 mph
25. Stridsvagn 122 (Strv 122)
> Year introduced: 1998
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Sweden
> Total units manufactured: 120
> Manufacturer(s): Bofors Defense / Alvis Hagglunds
> Top speed: 45 mph
24. T-84 (Oplot)
> Year introduced: 1999
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm KBA-3 main gun, KT-12.7 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm KT-7.62 coaxial machine gun
> Country of origin: Ukraine
> Total units manufactured: 76
> Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
> Top speed: 40 mph
23. T-64BM (Bulat)
> Year introduced: 1999
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm KBA3 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Ukraine
> Total units manufactured: 720
> Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
> Top speed: 45 mph
22. NORINCO VT-1A (Type 90-II)
> Year introduced: 2000
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm W85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm type 80 general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
> Country of origin: China
> Total units manufactured: 550
> Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
> Top speed: 40 mph
21. NORINCO ZTZ-99 (Type 99)
> Year introduced: 2001
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
> Country of origin: China
> Total units manufactured: 1,005
> Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
> Top speed: 50 mph
20. HIT Al Khalid (MBT 2000)
> Year introduced: 2001
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Pakistan
> Total units manufactured: 600
> Manufacturer(s): Heavy Industries Taxila / NORINCO
> Top speed: 45 mph
19. CV90120-T
> Year introduced: 2001
> Type: Light tank
> Armament: 120mm L/50 compact tank gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Sweden
> Total units manufactured: 20
> Manufacturer(s): BAe Systems
> Top speed: 43 mph
18. DRDO Arjun (Lion)
> Year introduced: 2004
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm rifled main gun, 12.7mm HCB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm TK715 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: India
> Total units manufactured: 124
> Manufacturer(s): DRDO / CVRDE / Heavy Vehicles Factory
> Top speed: 42 mph
17. HIT Al-Zarrar
> Year introduced: 2004
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Pakistan
> Total units manufactured: 320
> Manufacturer(s): Heavy Industries Taxila
> Top speed: 40 mph
16. BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
> Year introduced: 2005
> Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle
> Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Russia
> Total units manufactured: 200
> Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
> Top speed: 43 mph
15. Ramses II (T-54E)
> Year introduced: 2005
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 105mm M68 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm SGMT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Egypt
> Total units manufactured: 425
> Manufacturer(s): State Factories
> Top speed: 43 mph
14. T-72M4 CZ (T-72M1)
> Year introduced: 2006
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm 2A46M smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade discharger
> Country of origin: Czech Republic
> Total units manufactured: 30
> Manufacturer(s): State Factories
> Top speed: 38 mph
13. NORINCO ZBD2000 (Z-Series)
> Year introduced: 2006
> Type: Amphibious ARV / IFV / Light Tank
> Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: China
> Total units manufactured: 550
> Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
> Top speed: 40 mph
12. Sabra (M60T)
> Year introduced: 2007
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm MG253 main gun, 7.62 M240 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 machine gun, 60mm field mortar, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Israel
> Total units manufactured: 170
> Manufacturer(s): Israel Military Industries
> Top speed: 30 mph
11. 2S25 (Sprut-SD)
> Year introduced: 2007
> Type: Light tank
> Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Russia
> Total units manufactured: 70
> Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
> Top speed: 43 mph
10. T-90M Bhishma
> Year introduced: 2009
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm 2A46M-5 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: India
> Total units manufactured: 354
> Manufacturer(s): Heavy Vehicles Factory
> Top speed: 37 mph
9. Type 10 MBT
> Year introduced: 2012
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm L44 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm type 74 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Japan
> Total units manufactured: 110
> Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
> Top speed: 43 mph
8. ROTEM K2 (Black Panther)
> Year introduced: 2013
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm anti-infantry coaxial machine gun. 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: South Korea
> Total units manufactured: 241
> Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM / Samsung / Doosan / World Industries Ace Corp.
> Top speed: 43 mph
7. T-99 Armata
> Year introduced: 2013
> Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher
> Country of origin: Russia
> Total units manufactured: 40
> Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
> Top speed: 50 mph
6. NORINCO VT-4 (MBT-3000)
> Year introduced: 2014
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: China
> Total units manufactured: 50
> Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
> Top speed: 42 mph
5. Type 59G (Durjoy)
> Year introduced: 2015
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm Type 86 coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, 12.7mm W85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Bangladesh
> Total units manufactured: 174
> Manufacturer(s): Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory
> Top speed: 31 mph
4. JSC Uran-9
> Year introduced: 2015
> Type: Unmanned ground combat vehicle
> Armament: 30mm 2A72 automatic cannon, 7.62mm PKT/PKTM anti-infantry machine gun, 9m120 “Ataka” anti-tank guided missiles, “Shmel-M” rocket launchers
> Country of origin: Russia
> Total units manufactured: 20
> Manufacturer(s): JSC 766 UPTK
> Top speed: 22 mph
3. T-14 (Armata)
> Year introduced: 2016
> Type: Main battle tank
> Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: Russia
> Total units manufactured: 45
> Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
> Top speed: 50 mph
2. NORINCO ZTQ-15 (Type 15 / VT-5)
> Year introduced: 2021
> Type: Light tank
> Armament: 105mm turret gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, smoke grenade dischargers
> Country of origin: China
> Total units manufactured: 265
> Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
> Top speed: 43 mph
1. CIO Centauro II
> Year introduced: 2022
> Type: 8×8 Wheeled tank destroyer
> Armament: 120/45mm turret, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 81mm electrically-discharged smoke grenades
> Country of origin: Italy
> Total units manufactured: 10
> Manufacturer(s): CIO / IVECO FIAT / OTO-Melara
> Top speed: 65 mph
