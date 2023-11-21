These Are the Most Popular Barbie Dolls of All Time Eduardo Parra / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

No other doll in American history is more famous than Barbie, whose full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. She is what every girl wanted to have as a child. With her critics and admirers abound, Barbie now is a big screen superstar.

The movie “Barbie” scored a $377 million opening weekend around the world, making it the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman (Greta Gerwig).

Like all people, Barbie’s looks, hobbies, and careers have changed over the years. Sometimes she follows trends; sometimes she sets them. And other times she breaks boundaries.

Barbie was first introduced by toy company Mattel in March 1959. Her creator, Ruth Handler, got the idea from watching her daughter Barbara play with paper dolls and giving them adult roles. Handler realized there was a gap in the toys’ market that could be filled with an adult-looking doll as most dolls then looked like infants.

The original Barbie’s look was designed after a German comic strip character called Lilli. Lilli was intended as a gag gift to adult men in tobacco shops, but somehow became very popular with kids in Germany. Mattel bought the rights to Lilli and created a new version, more suitable for children — Barbie. After the first TV commercial about Barbie came out in 1959 in the United States, the doll became a hit. Naturally, after popular demand, Mattel released a boyfriend for Barbie, named Ken, after Barbara’s brother.

More than a billion Barbies, and her friends, have been sold all over the world, resulting in over $3 billion in sales since her release and as of 2009. This makes Barbie one of the best selling toys ever.

Over the years, Mattel has designed different Barbies, perhaps due to market pressures, or after being criticized for lack of diversity. Now Barbie looks more like realistic women – and comes in various shapes, colors, styles, and careers. She also comes in different versions inspired by influential women all over the world.

As the 60th birthday of Barbie nears, 24/7 Tempo has created a list of 30 of the most popular Barbie dolls of all time. Mattel provided the information for the most popular Barbies of every decade, and the rest were selected from the company’s site.

Source: Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images The Original Barbie in Bathing Suit

> Released in: 1959 The first Barbie doll ever appeared on March 9, 1959, at a toy fair in New York City. She was 11 inches tall, had blonde hair tied in a ponytail, and wore a bathing suit in black and white stripes. (A brunette version was released later that year.) The original Barbie was also the most popular of the decade, according to Mattel.

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Barbie Dreamhouse

> Released in: 1962 The first Barbie Dreamhouse was such a big deal that it may have inspired many girls to pursue a career in architecture. It first came out in 1962 and was made of a simple cardboard rectangle — a studio for a Barbie living alone. It came with cardboard furniture that can be moved around and with plastic hangers in the closet. You can still buy a reproduction of the original Barbie Dreamhouse.

Astronaut Barbie 1965 ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Gary Stevens Astronaut Barbie

> Released in: 1965 Both Barbie and Ken were released as astronauts in 1965, reflecting the enthusiasm in the U.S. around the space program. Mattel was on the right track. Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon four years later. A woman had already been in space though — Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1963. Mattel reproduced the original doll astronauts in 2010.

Source: Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson Collection via Getty Images Twist N Turn Barbie

> Released in: 1967 Collectors call the Turn N Twist Barbie TNT. She was the first of what later became known as the Mod Barbie Era from 1967 to 1973. The doll looks a little different because she has rooted eyelashes, long straight hair, bendable legs, and her waist can be turned, hence the name. The Twist N Turn Barbie was the most popular in the 1960s, according to Mattel.

Talking Barbie ( CC BY 2.0 ) by RomitaGirl67 Talking Barbie

> Released in: 1968 The first talking Barbie had a string at the back of her neck that had to be pulled. She had rooted eyelashes, Barbie’s iconic ponytail but twisted and turned to the side, and new hands — the fingers were divided. This was the first model with separated fingers.

Source: Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Malibu Barbie

> Released in: 1971 The Malibu doll permanently sealed Barbie’s reputation as the quintessential California girl who loves the sun and the beach. She appears in an aqua blue bathing suit, carrying a yellow towel and sunglasses. The original commercial about her at the time describes her as a girl having a cool, fun-loving West Coast attitude. The Malibu Barbie was the most popular of the 1970s, according to Mattel.

Quick Curl Barbie ( CC BY 2.0 ) by RomitaGirl67 Quick Curl Barbie

> Released in: 1973 The Quick Curl Barbie had a new feature — her hair could be quickly curled. The doll has miniscule wires running through its hair, allowing it to be curled easily. And the hair could go in any direction. Imagine the hairdos some children must have come up with.

Source: Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Barbie Townhouse

> Released in: 1974 Barbie’s signature Townhouse was an update of the doll’s Dreamhouse from the 1960s. The Townhouse’s furniture and features were actually printed on the wall. The house has three floors, six rooms, and even an elevator. More modern versions have actual furniture like a bed, table, chairs, and even a bathtub.

Source: Eduardo Parra / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Pilot Barbie

> Released in: 1989 The Flight Time Barbie in 1989 came with a pink suit that transformed into a glamorous party outfit. And children playing with her could change her hair in any style they wanted. Today, the Pilot Barbie comes in a blue pantsuit, wearing a tie and a blue pilot hat.

Source: Eduardo Parra / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Barbie Runs For President

> Released in: 1992 Barbie has been a presidential candidate a total of six times, with her first attempt to win the White House beginning in 1992. No woman in real life had run for president by then. In 2016, she ran on the first all-female ticket. Maybe soon we’ll have a Barbie president.

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Police Officer Barbie

> Released in: 1993 Police officer by day, party girl at night. Barbie Police Officer comes with two outfits: a full uniform, which includes navy blue shirt, long pants, hat, a tie, and even a buckle, and the other an elegant white polka dot skirt and a golden top. This doll is part of the career girl collection.

Source: Eduardo Parra / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Firefighter Barbie

> Released in: 1994 Barbie is coming to the rescue. Firefighter Barbie, wearing yellow firefighter coat and pants, is also part of the career collection and even comes with a first aid kit. An updated version has Barbie wearing a red firefighter coat, black pants, boots, and a red firefighter hat with a “B” emblem. A new version was released for Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

Source: Mattel / Getty Images Sign Language Barbie

> Released in: 2001 This Barbie is a sign language teacher who wants to inspire children to learn new languages. Unlike other dolls, this version has Barbie’s fingers molded into the sign that means “I love you.” The package also includes other common words and their signs in American Sign Language.

Barbie Fashionistas Doll 56 St... ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Eirien Barbie Fashionistas

> Released in: 2009 The Barbie Fashionista line is among the most diverse in the doll’s history. It includes 40 dolls, seven body types, 11 skin tones, and 28 hairstyles. There are even 15 Ken dolls, one of which has a man bun, and another has freckles. The Fashionistas line was the most popular in the 2010s, according to Mattel.

Computer Engineer Barbie heads... ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Casey Fiesler Computer Engineer Barbie

> Released in: 2010 The Computer Engineer Barbie was a popular doll, but it went down in history as one of the most controversial ones, too. She was the first doll of the Career of the Year program, and computer engineer was selected by the public. The packaging originally included a book called “Barbie: I Can Be A Computer Engineer.” But it also stated that Barbie will not be able to finish the product she’s working on as an engineer and get rid of a virus unless she asks for the boys’ help. The book was eventually discontinued.

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Barbie 60th Anniversary

> Released in: 2019 Barbie’s marking her diamond anniversary in 2019 with a glamorous red carpet look of hew gown that twinkles with silvery sparkles. As for hair style — she goes back to her origins. Her iconic ponytail has an elegant twist. The red lipstick is also a nostalgic detail, paying homage to the original doll, whose signature feature were the red lips is high ponytail.

