Barbie's Highest and Lowest Paying Jobs

The Barbie brand has brought in over $1 billion a year for the last five years and remains the most popular doll in the world. When Ruth Handler invented the iconic adult-figured doll, most dolls marketed to girls were babies, which encouraged girls to hone their mothering instincts. Handler wanted Barbie to change that by depicting career women that would inspire young girls to dream about who they could be in the future.

Since 1959, Barbie has been depicted with over 200 different careers, many of them groundbreaking for their time. Mattel released Astronaut Barbie in 1965, four years before humans landed on the moon. Doctor Barbie showed up in 1973, during a decade that saw only 25,400 women physicians in the U.S. (compared to nearly 400,000 in 2022). And in 1992, Barbie ran for president. (Read about once-male dominated jobs now held mostly by women.)

To determine Barbie’s highest and lowest paying jobs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on salary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational and Wage Estimates program. Detailed occupation titles various Barbie dolls held over the years were ranked based on average annual salary as of May 2022. Salary data for jobs in the federal government came from the 2023 General Schedule Pay Grade Tables of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Despite the rampant criticism aimed at the doll for depicting an unrealistic body type, the Barbie doll had diverse careers, including high and low-paying ones. Some of the lower-paying jobs that Barbie has held include lifeguard, pet groomer, hair stylist, and firefighter. Among Barbie’s highest-paying jobs are astronaut, computer engineer, and pilot. (These three high salaried career Barbies are among 16 of the most popular Barbie dolls of all time.)

