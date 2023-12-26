Cities Where Gun Related Crime is Surging

Gun sales have hit record highs in the United States in recent years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 36.6 million firearms were manufactured and sold in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022, a 60% increase over the preceding three-year period. And as consumer demand for firearms has spiked, so too have instances of criminal gun violence. (These are the states where anyone can get a gun today.)

Every year, American law enforcement agencies seize thousands of firearms suspected to have been used in a crime. As part of the investigation, the ATF often traces these firearms back to their original point of sale. In 2022 alone, the ATF traced nearly 505,000 firearms — a 10.6% increase from the previous year, and more than double the number of tracings reported as recently as 2014.

While not all guns traced by the ATF have been used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States. In the last year, for example, some U.S. cities have reported a surge in suspected criminal firearm investigations.

Using ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy for criminal offenses, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. cities where gun crime is surging. We considered the 10 cities in each state with the most firearm tracings in 2022 — 500 U.S. cities in total — and ranked them on the one-year change in ATF gun tracings. Cities in which fewer than 20 firearms were traced in 2021 were excluded from analysis.

Each of the 35 cities on this list reported a more than 50% increase in federal firearm investigations between 2021 and 2022. In many of these cities, criminal firearm investigations more than doubled year over year. (Here is a look at the states where gun deaths are increasing the fastest.)

While most cities on this list also reported a net influx of new residents between 2021 and 2022, population growth alone does not explain the spike in criminal gun violence. Adjusted for population using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 and 2022 American Community Surveys, the rate of ATF firearm tracings also increased meaningfully in every city on this list.

Here are the cities where gun related crime is surging.